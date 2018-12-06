Rohan Chand on Mowgli Legend of the Jungle: Working with Christian Bale, Benedict Cumberbatch was really great

Rohan Chand plays Mowgli in Andy Serkis’ Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle and in a chat with indianexpress.com, Rohan shared that watching the reaction of the crowd at the premiere of the film in Mumbai was quite exciting for him.

There have been various adaptations of The Jungle Book, but this version has Mowgli at the center. About the adaptation, Rohan shared, “Ours is closer in tone to Kipling’s short stories. They are really dark and we go pretty deep in the characters as well, how Kipling actually wrote them. As you can see from the title, it is a very Mowgli-centric story. That’s the way Kipling wrote it.”

There was a lot of preparation that Rohan had to undergo to play Mowgli perfectly. Rohan shared, “Obviously there is a huge physical side to this character. I did a lot of research on YouTube on wolves on how they move and interact with each other. I also spent time at a wolf conservatory in New York and camped out with the wolves. It’s really interesting to see how they react to each other and play off each other and I got to incorporate that into Mowgli.”

Rohan got a chance to work with Christian Bale, Cate Blanchett, Benedict Cumberbatch among many other great actors in this film and it was certainly an experience for him. Rohan shared, “Working with Christian was really great because Mowgli and Bagheera’s relationship is really tight and I think Christian and I had a really good relationship for that as well. From Cate as well, she just does so much research. Benedict, as well, he just asks so many questions about the character and goes really deep and is really dedicated.”

Rohan also spoke of his experience of working with Andy Serkis. He said, “Andy is really fantastic. One of the first things he told me was ‘Rohan, I’ll be there to guide you but ultimately the authorship of the role is with the actor’ and what he’s saying there is he’ll be there to guide me but ultimately Mowgli is mine to discover. He really just brings out the best in everyone.”

Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle, starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Christian Bale, Cate Blanchett, Rohan Chand among others, starts streaming on Netflix from December 7.