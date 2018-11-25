Mowgli Legend of the Jungle is the most honest retelling of The Jungle Book: Abhishek Bachchan

Andy Serkis directorial Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle begins streaming on Netflix from December 7. While the international voice cast of the film boasts of names like Christian Bale and Cate Blanchett, the Hindi cast has been chosen with great detail too. Anil Kapoor voices Baloo in the Hindi version of the film.

Advertising

At the Hindi trailer launch of Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle, Anil discussed his process of giving voice to the character. “It was an honour for me that I was approached to do Baloo’s character and when I saw portions of the film, I found it was definitely more textured, more layered and definitely much more exciting.”

In the English version of the film, director Andy Serkis has voiced Baloo himself. Anil Kapoor found his work inspiring and shared that whenever he would feel stuck at any point, he would go back and listen to Andy’s version over and over again. “I have to be very honest that whenever I got stuck, I would hear his voice again and again and understand what he must be thinking while performing,” Anil shared.

Abhishek Bachchan was present at the trailer launch too. He voices Bagheera in the film while Christian Bale voices the same character in the English version. Bachchan shared that Serkis’ version is the most honest retelling of Kipling’s book. He shared that the appeal of the text is such that it works with every age.

Advertising

See photos from the Hindi trailer launch of Mowgli: Legend Of the Jungle in Mumbai:

“What’s wonderful about the story that Kipling wrote is that it appeals to every age group through time. When I was a kid in the early 80s and when we watched The Jungle Book (the animated Disney film), our favourite character was Baloo because he was the fun-loving guy and as a kid you like that. But as you grow older, your choices change and as an adult, you prefer a character like Bagheera because he represents certain responsibilities and values. So what’s really nice is that whatever stage of your life you watch this film or read the story, there is something for everyone. There’s great sense of values, morals, principles, learnings, teachings that you can imbibe and take away,” Abhishek said.

Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle is the first big Netflix film that hosted its premiere in India on Sunday. The films starts streaming on December 7.