Moving in with Malaika teaser: Malaika Arora has a sassy response to trolls who comment on her attire or pass remarks when she ‘moves on’

Malaika Arora on Thursday shared a teaser of her upcoming Disney Plus Hotstar show Moving in with Malaika. In the teaser, Malaika talks about being trolled for whatever she does, be it breaking up or moving on with someone. She also addresses the comments she has received for her attire and walking style.

The teaser begins with Malaika saying, “Hey guys, this is Malaika. The woman everyone likes to talk about.” She mentions how people comment on her dressing sense or whatever she does in life. “I break up, it becomes news. I move on, all hell breaks loose. I am with my partner, I am trolled. I take a goddamn walk, I am trolled. Bikini ya evening gown, comments aate hain, ‘Mam, ghar par raho na, ye sab karne ki umar nahi hai. (Stay at home, this is not the age to do all of this),'” says Malaika.

Malaika Arora agrees that she is “not getting any younger,” but she is tired of the “remarks” she receives. Hence, she has decided to give everyone something new and show people “the real Malaika” in her show Moving in with Malaika.

Along with the teaser, the actor-model also revealed that the show will start streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar from December 5. She wrote on Instagram, “If you thought I was done making news with my moves, you have another thing coming! Age, clothes, love life are all old news, I am bringing something new for all of you to talk about – #HotstarSpecials #MovingInWithMalaika, starts Dec 5th only on @disneyplushotstar.”

As Malaika shared the video, Anusha Dandekar commented, “I want to Move in with Malaika 😍.” Malaika’s sister Amruta Arora wrote, “Woohooooo 👏👏👏👏👏.” Seema Sajdeh added, “Too good 👏👏👏❤️❤️❤️.” Rakul Preet Singh left fire emojis in the comments section of the post.

Malaika Arora has been popular for her dance numbers like “Chaiya Chaiya”, “Munni Badnaam Hui”, “Anarkali Disco Chali” and “Hello Hello”. She has also judged a few TV reality shows including India’s Best Dancer, Nach Baliye, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Zara Nachke Dikha. On the personal front, she was previously married to actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan, with whom she has a teenage son, Arhaan. Currently, Malaika is in a relationship with Arjun Kapoor.