Wednesday, May 13, 2020
COVID19
Live now

Streaming Guide: Movies, TV shows and web series to watch on May 13

Here are the shows and films you can stream on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Eros Now, ALTBalaji, SonyLIV, ZEE5, Apple TV+ and Voot Select among more.

Written by Sampada Sharma | New Delhi | Updated: May 13, 2020 1:20:46 pm
streaming guide what to watch online Check out our suggestions for the best content that you can watch online.

Streaming platforms have been helping us cope with the stress due to the coronavirus pandemic. In the last few weeks, shows like Hasmukh, Four More Shots Please 2, Illegal, The Raikar Case and Hundred among more have kept us entertained.

Apart from these web series, OTT platforms have updated their content libraries and have given us films like Jumanji 2, Ad Astra, Thappad, Angrezi Medium among others to keep us updated with all the latest movies.

Voot Select premiered its latest web series Illegal recently. Indianexpress.com’s review of the show read, “Each episode has interesting plot twists. The courtroom sequences, where a rape case is being debated, is devoid of theatrics. There is simply an argument with both the lawyers citing the laws and presenting their evidence. Despite being a legal drama, the writing never gets heavy. With 30-minute episodes, it is an easy binge-watch which doesn’t require you to pay too much attention.”

Live Blog

Planning to watch a movie, show or web series online? Check out our streaming guide.

13:20 (IST)13 May 2020
Jatt and Juliet: Disney+ Hotstar

This Anurag Singh directorial is a boy-meets-girl story where they begin by hating each other and eventually fall in love. But what makes Jatt and Juliet one of the most entertaining Punjabi films is its lead cast Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa. Diljit with his poker-faced act makes you laugh even in a serious situation. Neeru shares impeccable chemistry with Diljit and charms her way into the hearts of the audience. The sequel of the movie, Jatt and Juliet 2 is as hilarious as the original film.

13:12 (IST)13 May 2020
Sarabhai vs Sarabhai: Disney+ Hotstar

The Sarabhai family was one of the most entertaining families on Indian television. Every member of this household gave the audience many reasons to laugh for two years. Though the show returned with a second season, it was no match for the first season. Check out the best episodes of the series here.

13:07 (IST)13 May 2020
A Viral Wedding: Eros Now

Streaming on Eros Now, the eight-episode series is a perfect example of how ‘necessity is the mother of invention’. It has been shot remotely with no two persons meeting each other. And, the outcome of this shot-at-home web series establishes that we Indians are the ultimate masters of jugaad. Read More.

In the coming weeks, shows like Pataal Lok (Amazon Prime Video), Betaal (Netflix), Space Force (Netflix) and Homecoming: Season Two (Amazon Prime Video) will begin streaming.

