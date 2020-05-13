Streaming Guide: Movies, TV shows and web series to watch on May 13

Check out our suggestions for the best content that you can watch online. Check out our suggestions for the best content that you can watch online.

Streaming platforms have been helping us cope with the stress due to the coronavirus pandemic. In the last few weeks, shows like Hasmukh, Four More Shots Please 2, Illegal, The Raikar Case and Hundred among more have kept us entertained.

Apart from these web series, OTT platforms have updated their content libraries and have given us films like Jumanji 2, Ad Astra, Thappad, Angrezi Medium among others to keep us updated with all the latest movies.

Streaming Guide | May 12, 11 | May 10, 9, 8 | May 7, 6, 5 | May 4, 3 | May 2 | April 27, 28 | April 25, 26 | April 22, 23, 24 | April 19, 20, 21 | April 18 | April 15, 16, 17 | April 12, 13, 14 | April 10, 11 | April 7, 8, 9 | April 5, 6 | April 3, 4 | April 1, 2 | March 30, 31 | March 28, 29 | March 26, 27| March 24, 25 | March 22, 23 | March 20, 21 | March 19, 18 | March 17 | March 16

Voot Select premiered its latest web series Illegal recently. Indianexpress.com’s review of the show read, “Each episode has interesting plot twists. The courtroom sequences, where a rape case is being debated, is devoid of theatrics. There is simply an argument with both the lawyers citing the laws and presenting their evidence. Despite being a legal drama, the writing never gets heavy. With 30-minute episodes, it is an easy binge-watch which doesn’t require you to pay too much attention.”