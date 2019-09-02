Streaming in September: Bard of Blood, Mission Over Mars, Jamai 2.0 and more

While movie buffs are in for a treat at the theaters with The Zoya Factor, Dream Girl and Chhichhore releasing this month, there’s a lot to look forward to on streaming platforms. If you are still wondering what to stream after binge-watching all the episodes of Sacred Games 2, we have got your September sorted. Here are all the big Indian web series and movies releasing on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5 and ALTBalaji in the month of September.

Netflix

1. Kabir Singh: September 19

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh created a storm at the Indian box office. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the romantic drama is a remake of his hit Telugu film Arjun Reddy. It is the story of Kabir, an alcoholic surgeon with anger management issues, who goes on a self-destructive path after a failed relationship. Shahid was lauded for his performance and the film earned Rs 278.24 crore in seven weeks.

2. Bard of Blood: September 27

Kabir Anand (Emraan Hashmi) is settling into his new life as a professor in the remote mountains of Panchgani when a call from the PMO thrusts him back into the world he is trying to forget. The seven-episode series Bard of Blood is based on the book of the same name by Bilal Siddiqui. Directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, the series, also starring Sobhita Dhulipala, Vineet Kumar and Jaideep Ahlawat, will begin streaming on Netflix from September 27. Presented by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment, Bard Of Blood is Netflix’s third Indian web series after Selection Day and Sacred Games.

Amazon Prime Video

1. Jackpot: September 1

Produced by Suriya, Tamil action-comedy Jackpot had Jyotika and Revathy in the lead roles. The film released in theaters on August 2 and now it is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

2. The Family Man

Amazon Prime Video original The Family Man starring Manoj Bajpayee chronicles the story of a middle-class man who works for the National Intelligence Agency. He has to save the country from terrorism while protecting his family from the impact of his demanding and low-paying job. Helmed by Go Goa Gone fame Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, The Family Man will start streaming in the third week of September in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The series also stars Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Neeraj Madhav, Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja and Shreya Dhanwantary.

AltBalaji

1. Cold Lassi Aur Chicken Masala; September 3

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is all set to enter the digital space with ALTBalaji’s original web series Cold Lassi Aur Chicken Masala. She stars opposite Rajeev Khandelwal who has already won hearts as Dr Nasuhad Rizvi in Haq Se. The romantic drama follows the story of two chefs, Vikram and Nitya, who were once in love but get separated due to some misunderstanding. The crackling chemistry between Divyanka and Rajeev has left the audience excited for the web series. Cold Lassi Aur Chicken Masala will stream simultaneously on ALTBalaji and ZEE5 on September 3.

2. Mission Over Mars: September 10

The second show announced under the content alliance between ALTBalaji and ZEE5 is Mission Over Mars. The original web series is spearheaded by Mona Singh, Sakshi Tanwar, Nidhi Singh and Palomi Ghosh. It is a fictional adaptation of real-life heroes at ISRO who worked on Mangalyaan and played pivotal roles in making the mission a success against all odds.

3. The Verdict: State Vs Nanavati: September 30

The courtroom drama The Verdict: State Vs Nanavati is headlined by Manav Kaul, Sumeet Vyas, Elli Avram, Saurabh Shukla, Kubbra Sait, Makarand Deshpande, Soni Razdan, Viraf Patel, Swanand Kirkire and Pooja Gor. The show is a retelling of the sensational criminal case KM Nanavati Vs State of Maharashtra case where a Parsi Naval officer shot a businessman and then confessed his crime to the police. Directed by Shashant Shah, The Verdict will stream on ZEE5 and ALTBalaji on September 30.

ZEE5

Madhura Raja: September 1

Madhura Raja is the sequel to Malayalam superstar Mammootty’s 2010 lowbrow comedy Pokkiri Raja. It traces the new adventure of Raja (Mammootty). The film also stars Jagapathi Babu, Siddique, Vijayaraghavan, Nedumudi Venu, Salim Kumar and Suraj Venjaramoodu among others.

Jamai 2.0: September 10

A sequel to popular 2014 TV show Jamai Raja, Jamai 2.0 will stream on ZEE5 from September 10. Starring Ravi Dubey, Nia Sharma and Achint Kaur, the show looks like a revenge drama. Sid aka Ravi Dubey is determined to take revenge from DD (Achint) and uses her daughter Roshni (Nia) to succeed. While the TV show had more of a family feel to it, the sequel looks far more bold.

Bhram: September 18

Psychological thriller Bhram revolves around a novelist, played by Kalki Koechlin, with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and how she goes through a range of emotions while pursuing a story. Directed by Sangeeth Sivan, the web series also stars Bhumika Chawla, Sanjay Suri, Eijaz Khan and Omkar Kapoor, among others.

Judgementall Hai Kya: September 26

Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao’s Judgementall Hai Kya is a psychological thriller written by Kanika Dhillon and directed by Prakash Kovelamudi. The film is a story of Bobby (Kangana) who is a voice-over artiste and gives her house on rent to Rajkummar Rao’s Keshav. The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta in her review had written, “Judgementall Hai Kya has one of the kookiest, weirdest, flakiest female characters ever to grace Hindi films. Some dips aside, this is grown-up writing, making no allowance for dummies. The psychedelic, surreal touches are marvelous, with some characters flitting in and out of Bobby’s head.”