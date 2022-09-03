Movies and shows that you must watch this weekend: The Rings of Power, Natchathiram Nagargiradhu, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives 2 and more

Everyone’s waited for months and the most expensive web show ever made is finally here. Amazon Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, made at a massive $1 billion budget, released on Friday with two episodes. The spin-off made for OTT should be your go-to this week.

Away from this invigorating release is Pa Ranjith’s Natchathiram Nagargiradhu which is highly recommended. And if you’re just looking to unwind with some brainless masala bordering on cringe, the second season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood is here.

Cuttputlli: Disney Plus Hotstar

If you are an Akshay Kumar fan and are yet not tired of watching him try hard to be the saviour of everyone and everything, go and stream Cuttputlli. If not, we fear Cuttputlli is yet another disappointment in a year where Bollywood has delivered quite a few of them. The film which has Kumar investigating a series of murders has not impressed the critics. The Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta found the film to be tedious. In her one-star review, she wrote, “Nothing about this thriller, which lacks thrills, works the way it should. Instead of tension, we get a mix of tired family drama-and-romance in this Akshay Kumar film.”

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives 2: Netflix

The Netflix docu-reality series is back with its second season. It promises to once again give a sneak peek into the lives of the wives of popular Bollywood celebrities including Maheep Kapoor (wife of Sanjay Kapoor), Bhavna Pandey (wife of Chunky Pandey), Seema Sajdeh (former wife of Sohail Khan) and Neelam Kothari (actor and wife of Sameer Soni). This time around the makers have promised the show to be a notch higher on gossip, glamour and fun.

The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power: Amazon Prime Video

The first two episodes of the Lord of the Rings web series The Rings of Power are out and they are the ones that should not be missed. The show is set during the Second Age, thousands of years before the original trilogy and revolves around major events including the fall of the island kingdom of Númenor. Indianexpress.com’s Sampada Sharma suggests that you watch the series not on your phones but on the biggest screen you have at home. In her review, she wrote, “The Rings of Power understands that not everyone might be familiar with the source material so it tries to give you short lessons as it introduces the different worlds but despite that, you could feel a little overwhelmed from time to time.”

Sundari Gardens: SonyLIV

Actors Neeraj Madhav and Aparna Balamurali play the leads in the Malayalam drama Sundari Gardens which is directed by debutant Charlie Davis. While Neeraj essays the role of an English teacher Victor, Aparna plays librarian Sundari Mathews, popularly known as Suma. She falls in love with Victor over time and decides to follow her heart despite some red flags.

Cobra: In cinemas

Vikram in Cobra. Vikram in Cobra.

Vikram is a mathematics genius in the R Ajay Gnanamuthu film, and while he claims himself to be a normal school math teacher, he actually is an assassin. In his review of the film, indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar R wrote, “A film about a globetrotting assassin with a deep fascination for cosplay would be a lot of fun to watch if made properly. After ramping up the initial excitement, the film sinks.”

Natchathiram Nagargiradhu: In cinemas

Pa. Ranjith’s latest release Natchathiram Nagargiradhu explores the themes of caste, class, sexuality, and gender. As per Pa Ranjith, the film is about a group of people who discuss love. The group has straight and queer couples, but the centre plot revolves around Rene (Dushara), Iniyan (Kalidas Jayaram) and Arjun (Kalaiyarasan). Arjun is the representation of a typical Indian male, who is shaped by society’s casteism and other belief systems. Indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar R called the movie the filmmaker’s “boldest film in terms of both politics and cinematic form.” A section of his review read, “The most fascinating part of Natchathiram Nagarigiradhu is the central couple. It exposes a sense of vulnerability of the filmmaker.”

