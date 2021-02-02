Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathway and Helen Mirren to star in anthology series Solos

Amazon Studios on Tuesday announced the star cast of their upcoming anthology series Solos. The Amazon Prime Video original will star Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway, Helen Mirren, Uzo Aduba, Nicole Beharie, Anthony Mackie, Dan Stevens and Constance Wu.

The seven-part series will be helmed by Sam Taylor-Johnson, David Weil, Zach Braff and Tiffany Johnson. Weil will also serve as the executive producer and showrunner.

Talking about Solos, Weil said in a statement, “I am beyond thrilled to be bringing Solos to life alongside this group of artistes who I so deeply admire. I created this piece with a desire to capture stories about connection, hope and the search for that common hum of humanity that binds us all. I’m immensely grateful to Jennifer Salke and my incredible partners at Amazon for their unwavering support and collaboration on this special project.”

“In feeling alone, we are somehow all together…” Solos, a multi-part anthology, coming to @PrimeVideo. pic.twitter.com/f0hodiW72i — Amazon Studios (@AmazonStudios) February 1, 2021

The official synopsis of the series reads, “Solos is a dramatic and thought-provoking seven-part anthology series that explores the deeper meaning of human connection, as explored through the lens of the individual. Solos will tell unique character-driven stories, each from a different perspective and moment in time, that illuminate that even during our most seemingly isolated moments, in the most disparate of circumstances, we are all connected through the human experience.”

Solos will premiere later this year on Amazon Prime Video.