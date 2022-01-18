Moon Knight trailer: Oscar Isaac’s Marc Spector is struggling to ’embrace the chaos’ of dark alter ego

Marvel Studios is set to introduce its newest superhero in town, just that his fight isn’t against an arch-nemesis but with himself. Expanding the phase four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the production banner is bringing under its umbrella, a new character Moon Knight, in its upcoming web series that walks the fine line between fantasy and thriller.

Marvel released its first trailer and a new poster on Tuesday. We get a sneak peek into the origin story that revolves around lead actor Oscar Isaac’s Marc Spector fighting against his alter ego Moon Knight, struggling to “embrace the chaos” and the dark voices inside his head. He cannot tell the difference between his normal life and his dreams. And all this confusion is aptly set to the tunes of “Day n Knight” by Kid Cudi.

Welcome to chaos 🌙 Watch the new trailer for Marvel Studios’ @MoonKnight and start streaming the Original series March 30 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/T5E2ZTgaxP — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) January 18, 2022

Marc is a former US Marine suffering with Dissociative Identity Disorder (DID) and eventually becomes a conduit for the Egyptian moon god Khonshu. Considering Marc and Moon Knight are completely distinct individuals, the main lead’s mental struggles exasperate. But he does come to terms with it, unleashing his dark side as he’s brutally beating up someone in the end of the video.

Also read | Black Panther Wakanda Forever to restart production soon

While we know the superpowers of Moon Knight have undergone several iterations in Marvel comics, we are yet to see what powers him in the series — is it just the phases of the moon or the gadgetry he uses? It does, however, seems to be a nod to DC Comics superhero Batman.

Check out the all new poster for Marvel Studios’ @MoonKnight and start streaming the Original series March 30 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/XFgxdxnc5U — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) January 18, 2022

Moon Knight’s trailer hints at a dark storyline where Marc gathers the pieces from either his past or his alter life while accepting the antihero inside him too. The trailer also gives us a glimpse of Ethan Hawke who plays the main antagonist.

Created by Jeremy Slater, Moon Knight releases on Disney+ Hotstar on March 30.

Moon Knight further builds on Marvel’s new line-up of stories, that started with WandaVision around the same time last year. It later gave us The Falcon And The Winter Soldier, Loki, What If and Hawkeye, apart from Black Widow, Eternals and Spider-Man: No Way Home. The coming months are expected to see She-Hulk and Ms Marvel entering the MCU too.