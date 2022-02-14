Moon Knight trailer: Oscar Isaac is brutal and on a killing spree with his weapon

The latest TV spot of Marvel’s upcoming show Moon Knight suggests at the origin of a superhero who’s not just trying to decode his life and dreams to find the fine balance between real and his imagination, it also hints that he has a brutal side.

We know that lead actor Oscar Isaac as Marc Spector is fighting against his alter ego Moon Knight, trying to “embrace the chaos” and dark voices inside his head. The latest clip gives us some new footage where we see him taking on a group of attackers. It’s also the first time we get a proper glimpse of his superhero costume and weapon.

A former US Marine, Marc is suffering with Dissociative Identity Disorder (DID) and eventually becomes a conduit for the Egyptian moon god Khonshu. Considering Marc and Moon Knight are completely distinct individuals, the main lead’s mental struggles exasperate. But he does come to terms with it, unleashing his dark side. Ethan Hawke plays the main antagonist.

Check out the new poster for Marvel Studios’ #MoonKnight 🌙, an Original series streaming March 30, only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/ECOiHVI9O2 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) February 13, 2022

Check out Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke in all-new photos from Marvel Studios' #MoonKnight 🌙, an Original series streaming March 30, only on @DisneyPlus.

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige talked to Empire in a recent interview about the character, that is being touted as the darkest one in the MCU so far. He described Moon Knight, both the hero and the series, as “brutal.”

“It’s been fun to work with Disney+ and see the boundaries shifting on what we’re able to do. There are moments [in the series] when Moon Knight is wailing on another character, and it is loud and brutal, and the knee-jerk reaction is, ‘We’re gonna pull back on this, right?’ No. We’re not pulling back. There’s a tonal shift. This is a different thing. This is Moon Knight,” he said.

Moon Knight will premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar on March 30.