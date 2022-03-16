Moon Knight stars Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke send Holi wishes to Indian fans: ‘One more reason to celebrate’

Actors Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke are leaving no stone unturned to promote their upcoming Marvel series Moon Knight. And this time, they are wooing Indian fans ahead of the festival of Holi. In a new promo video released by Disney+ Hotstar on Wednesday, Oscar and Ethan sent Holi wishes to fans, while also reminding them that Moon Knight is set to premiere on March 30.

The two Hollywood stars start with a “Namaste India” and go on to say, “We are here to bring you one more reason to celebrate.” The rest of the video includes footage from the trailers we’ve seen so far. Oscar adds, “Our series promises a whole new world of heroes and villains… unlike anything you’ve seen before.”

“We’re excited to bring this new story to millions of fans in India and we hope you love and enjoy it,” says Ethan.

The story follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.

Also read | Oscar Isaac is brutal and on a killing spree with his weapon in Moon Knight trailer. Watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marvel Studios (@marvelstudios)

Directed by Mohamed Diab and filmmaking duo Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, the series features a new genre of an MCU hero who is vengeful and complex. Created by Jeremy Slater, Moon Knight walks the fine line between fantasy and thriller, with Ethan Hawke playing the main antagonist.