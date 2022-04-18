Moon Knight has an obscure Kang the Conqueror Easter egg. Is he MCU’s next big villain after Thanos?

The latest Marvel Studios TV show Moon Knight has captured the imagination of MCU fans around the world, which is hardly surprising. With its cocktail of superhero content and Egyptian mythology as well as cool aesthetics, the Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke show is a hit, even though it concerns with a corner of MCU that most fans are not familiar with.

In Moon Knight, Isaac dons the role of the titular Marvel character. Real name Marc Spector, Moon Knight, the character has dissociative identity disorder and has trouble distinguishing between reality and hallucination.

The Jeremy Slater-created show has almost no references to the rest of the MCU, something which the director Mohamed Diab told indianexpress.com that he appreciates, but there are few Easter eggs and if we know one thing about Marvel fandom, they will spot an Easter egg no matter how well it is hidden.

One of those are being discussed on social media sites. It involves the back of the jacket of one of the two goons that our hero fights in the third episode of the show called The Friendly Type. The print on the jacket is hard to spot as the fighting scene is too quick but it is an outline of a pharaoh figure with dabs of teal and purple paint — two of the three colours of Kang the Conqueror.

Kang once travelled back in time to ancient Egypt and ruled it as Pharaoh Rama-Tut. YouTuber Eric Voss of New Rockstars confirmed with crew members of the show that the design choice was not accidental, and the image is there as a reference to Kang’s Egyptian days.

We do not know if Kang will show up in Moon Knight’s future episodes, but it looks like he is being set up as the next big MCU villain from the look of things. We saw a gentle variant of Kang, a far cry from the character we know from comics, played by Jonatha Majors (who will reprise the role in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania).

Kang was originally Nathaniel Richards, a 31st-century scholar who becomes a powerful entity that likes playing with time. While usually conquerors like to take over worlds, Kang prefers temporal dominions and casually enters different time periods to meddle, subjugate or do anything that suits his fancy. He even rewrites his own history so his backstory is perpetually changing. He has been in conflict with the Avengers in comics and has even defeated them pretty easily, so he may indeed turn out to be the next big villain to replace Thanos.

Moon Knight streams on Disney+ Hotstar.