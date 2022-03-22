Moon Knight new clip: Oscar Isaac’s superhero fails to summon his suit, Ethan Hawke’s Arthur Harrow instead summons a monster

If you expect Marc Spector aka Moon Knight (played by Oscar Isaac) to unleash mayhem at his will in the upcoming series, you have got to check out the latest clip released by Marvel Studios from its upcoming web series. No, he cannot ‘summon’ his Moon Knight suit at his behest even when May Calamawy’s Layla El-Faouly asks him to.

The new clip of Moon Knight is a minute-long continuous footage, a build-up of an expected action sequence from the superhero show. After one of Marc’s alter-egos, Steven Grant fails against his enemies, he has no choice but to run along with Layla to save their lives. While Steven doesn’t recognise Layla, she knows him quite well. Layla is a character from Marc’s past who Steven is not aware of. We get a glimpse of the high-octane action that Moon Knight is laden with in this clip.

Also seen in the video is actor Ethen Hawke as Arthur Harrow who tries to stop them from fleeing, and opens some kind of a vault to pave way for a monster. Though we don’t see enough of the creature, the single shot of his hand gives us an idea what our hero is up against.

Actor Oscar Isaac, Ethen Hawke and May Calamawy recently attended the UK Special Screening of Moon Knight at the British Museum in London.

Based on a lesser-known Marvel hero, the new Disney+ Hotstar show sees Oscar portraying “at least four” personalities. The actor told Reuters, “That was part of the challenge and the excitement of taking this on, the opportunity to show so many facets of one individual and really explore in a literal and symbolic way the different identities that he has.”

As per the web show, Oscar plays gift shop worker Steven Grant. The sleep-deprived Londoner suffers from dissociative identity disorder and is haunted by memories of Spector. This is a plot twist as compared to the original story in the comic books, where Moon Knight‘s alter ego is the Jewish-American mercenary Marc Spector.

Moon Knight debuts on Disney+ Hotstar on March 30.