Moon Knight new behind-the-scenes clip: Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke tease the newest MCU superhero

Marvel Studio’s upcoming series Moon Knight looks to be its most exciting yet after the middling fate its shows like WandaVision, Loki, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier suffered. It also looks the most self-contained MCU story so far.

We have new posters underlining the “many phases” of the superhero, and also a behind-the-scenes featurette. Suffering from dissociative identity disorder, the titular character (real name Marc Spector) played by Oscar Isaac has troubles distinguishing between reality and hallucination. He becomes a vigilante, while gaining powers on account of his body being a conduit of the Egyptian moon god Khonshu.

Also Read | Oscar Isaac is brutal and on a killing spree with his weapon in Moon Knight trailer. Watch

In the BTS featurette, stars Isaac, Ethan Hawke and May Calamawy, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige, and director Mohamed Diab can be seen talking about the show and how it is different from other MCU shows and even movies.

Isaac reveals that the show is a “real, legitimate character study” and takes the mental health aspect of the character “incredibly seriously.”

The many phases of Marvel Studios’ #MoonKnight, an Original series streaming March 30, only on @DisneyPlus. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/GevUIoI9cx — Moon Knight (@moonknight) March 10, 2022

As the cast and crew talk about the show, we see visuals from the show, and something is not right with Marc as he tackles disturbing visions. Isaac, who curiously appears to be speaking in a British accent, is clearly well-cast in this complex role.

Feige had spoken to Empire in a recent interview about the character. He described Moon Knight, both the hero and the series as “brutal.” He added that with Moon Knight, MCU undergoes “a tonal shift. This is a different thing. This is Moon Knight.”

Moon Knight premieres on March 30 on Disney+ Hotstar.