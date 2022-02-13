Moon Knight: Kevin Feige says Oscar Isaac’s Marvel superhero is ‘brutal, marks a tonal shift in MCU’

Oscar Isaac-led Moon Knight series is looking like one of the most-awaited and exciting entries in the MCU. Created by Jeremy Slater, the series follows Marc Spector, the titular character who is a former Marine and CIA operative and currently works as a mercenary.

Suffering from dissociative identity disorder, Marc has troubles distinguishing between reality and hallucination. He becomes a vigilante, while gaining powers on account of his body being a conduit of the Egyptian moon god Khonshu.

The character is much darker than what MCU fans expect, and marks a departure from the sunny, mostly bright heroes that populate the rest of the cinematic universe.

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige talked to Empire in a recent interview about the character. He described Moon Knight, both the hero and the series as “brutal.”

He added, “It’s been fun to work with Disney+ and see the boundaries shifting on what we’re able to do. There are moments [in the series] when Moon Knight is wailing on another character, and it is loud and brutal, and the knee-jerk reaction is, ‘We’re gonna pull back on this, right?’ No. We’re not pulling back. There’s a tonal shift. This is a different thing. This is Moon Knight.”

He is often referred to as the Marvel’s Batman, on account of him sharing a couple of similarities with Bruce Wayne’s alter-ego in that both are broody and have darker aspects to them and both hunt for criminals at night. That is where, however, the similarities end.

Moon Knight premieres on March 30.