Moon Knight goof-ups go viral: Crew members spotted in MCU show, fans wonder ‘mistake or greatest Easter egg of all time?’

Moon Knight is a very well-made series with an interesting mythology, writing, acting, direction and visual effects. It also benefits from having almost no connection to the rest of the MCU. But many MCU fans have spotted goof-ups in camerawork in at least two instances where crew members are visible.

In the Jeremy Slate-created show, actor Oscar Isaac dons the role of the titular Marvel character. Real name Marc Spector, Moon Knight, the character has dissociative identity disorder and has trouble distinguishing between reality and hallucination. He becomes a vigilante, while gaining powers on account of his body being a conduit of the Egyptian moon god Khonshu.

First, during the third episode, when Spector is chasing men across the streets of Egyptian capital Cairo, for an instant a cameraman is spotted in the right of the frame.

Look at the right of the picture where a cameraman is visible. (Photo: Marvel Studios) Look at the right of the picture where a cameraman is visible. (Photo: Marvel Studios)

Now, in the fourth episode, when Steven Grant (Marc Spector’s mild-mannered British personality) is looking for an alternate exit in the tomb, again on the right side, legs of a crew member can be seen.

Presence of objects or people in the frames of a TV show or movie is nothing new. In the episode called The Last of the Starks in the final season of Game of Thrones, a Starbucks coffee cup was spotted, sending a wave of memes in social media sites. In Disney’s own The Mandalorian had half a guy wearing jeans visible in the background, and the mistake even inspired his own action-figure. One fan jokingly wondered, “camera mistake or greatest easter egg of all time?”

Meanwhile, Moon Knight, also starring Ethan Hawke, May Calamawy, Karim El Hakim, F. Murray Abraham, Ann Akinjirin, David Ganly, Khalid Abdalla, Gaspard Ulliel, and Antonia Salib, has received positive reviews. On review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes, the show holds a rating of 87 per cent.

The critical consensus reads, “Its entertainment value may wax and wane a bit, but Moon Knight ultimately settles into a mostly enjoyable — and refreshingly weird — spot in the MCU firmament.”