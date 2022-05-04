Moon Knight episode 6: When and where to watch the MCU series finale, starring Oscar Isaac?

The Marvel series Moon Knight‘s finale is upon us, and as we anticipate Marc’s outcome with bated breath, let us just first get you up to speed about what has happened till now in the Marvel Cinematic Universe series.

What happened in episode 5?

In the previous episode, Marc’s history of traumatic childhood and abuse was revealed, which helped him and Steven bond together. Later, in a twist, the wall between the two Oscar Isaac characters finally comes crumbling down as Steven turns into sand, even as Marc is sent into the ‘Field of Reeds.’

What can you expect in episode 6?

No clear plot details are available as of now for the sixth and final episode of Moon Knight. The show has till now revealed Marc’s dual identity, that of Marc and Steven. It is expected that the makers will finally draw the curtain (for now) on the show after revealing Moon Knight’s third identity as the New York cab driver Jake Lockley.

When and where will season finale of Moon Knight air?

So, will Steven remain as he is? Will Marc have to overcome even more impossible obstacles? We will have to wait a bit longer to find out what fate awaits our Moon Knight. The finale episode will premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar in India at 12:30 pm. But even as you wait for the final episode of Moon Knight, watch its series finale trailer that Marvel had released a couple of days ago to further tease the audience.

Can we expect a Moon Knight Season 2?

No hints have been given yet by Marvel boss Kevin Feige, or even by any of the prominent cast members regarding the same. But fingers crossed, as they say.

Moon Knight is the sixth Marvel Cinematic Universe series that has been released by the Marvel Studios in its phase 4 chapter. The previous TV shows include names like WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Solider, Loki, What If…?, and Hawkeye. The studio has already announced several other TV shows that are in the works, or are waiting to be released — Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, Ironheart, Secret Invasion among more.

Created by Jeremy Slater, Moon Knight stars Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke, May Calamawy among others in pivotal roles. Mohamed Diab has directed the series.