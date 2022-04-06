Moon Knight episode 2 review: Not as sparkling as the pilot, but Oscar Isaac makes the Marvel show worthwhile

The second episode of the Moon Knight is not as dazzling as first, when it should have been the other way round. First is where you set your base, and in a six-episode series, the show should move with certainty and self-assurance, if not with speed. But all is not lost, because there are good things about this second chapter in the Moon Knight world.

We meet a bewildered, out-of-his depth Steven once again (SPOILERS). He has been asked to leave his job, courtesy the mayhem at the museum the night before, events which dominated the latter half of the pilot. This episode also introduces us to Marc’s wife, Layla (May Calamawy), who is seen aiding Steven aka Marc in his quest to serve the banished Egyptian god of moon, Khonshu.

The action scenes are fine, but some bit of the CGI felt flat, for instance, the part when Ethan Hawke’s Arthur is seen invoking the goddess Ammit. The crackling burst of electricity and light just did not do anything for me, which is a shame, since this was supposed to be a powerful moment. Oscar Isaac is an excellent actor, who does a good job of portraying the dissociative disorder our hero suffers from. The baggy, sleep-deprived eyes covered in dark circles, the panic, the confusion. Isaac gets every body language and detail down to the pat. You believe him.

Meanwhile, Hawke plays Arthur’s delicate, unassuming sinister self to perfection. Isaac and Hawke’s exchanges on-screen has to be the highlight of the episode. We also see a new suit for Steven/Marc, a more modern, easy to deal with, practical, and sharp white suit. Episode two also gets in the jumping bit where we see Isaac’s character leap across building as his movements take the shape of a crescent moon. A stunning visual. Now all Moon Knight needs is a little more spice to help push things forward more convincingly.

Moon Knight is streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.