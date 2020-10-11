Money Heist vs Serious Men: The Professor negotiates with Ayyan Mani in this funny crossover

This isn't the first time Netflix India has come out with a funny crossover around Money Heist.

Money Heist’s The Professor is probably the best negotiator we’ve seen on screen in recent times. A master of manipulation, he managed to outwit every cop coming his way, be it Raquel Murillo or Alicia Sierra. But what if he has to get the better of Ayyan Mani from Serious Men?

Netflix India recently released a video where Álvaro Morte (The Professor) is trying to convince Nawazuddin Siddiqui (Ayyan Mani) to join his gang. Álvaro’s telephonic negotiations with Raquel from Money Heist season one and two are intercut with Nawazuddin’s dialogues.

Nawaz’s Ayyan Mani asks Álvaro’s The Professor, “Make me an offer which I can’t refuse.” To this, The Professor replies, “What brings people together? Money.” The funniest moment comes when Ayyan lays down the condition that his name won’t be Mumbai, but The Headmaster. “Professor, while you may have been a visiting faculty, I’ve always been the headmaster,” Ayyan says taking a jibe at Sergio’s heist name of ‘The Professor’ along with the city names every gang member has acquired to maintain anonymity like Tokyo, Berlin, Denver, Rio, Stockholm and others.

This isn’t the first time Netflix India has come out with a funny crossover around one of its most popular shows worldwide – Money Heist. They recently got Bollywood actors Vikrant Massey and Vijay Varma fighting over the best heist drama, with Vikrant rooting for Money Heist and Vijay supporting the Hollywood film Ocean’s Eleven.

Earlier, the streaming service had also pitted 3 Idiot’s Virus against Money Heist’s The Professor, apart from a “Bella Ciao Dhol Tasha” cover on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

