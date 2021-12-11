Money Heist star Ursula Corbero reveals Madonna is her fan: ‘She made eye contact and came directly to me…’

Ursula Corbero might have a global fan following today, thanks to her turn as Tokyo in Netflix drama La Casa De Papel or Money Heist, but there’s more to the Spanish star’s popularity. In a recent episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Ursula revealed that singing icon Madonna is also her fan, adding that the admiration was mutual with an adorable story.

Ursula shared on the show that she once bumped into Madonna at London airport during a layover. She excitedly told host Jimmy Fallon how Madonna walked up to her and told her that she loved Tokyo, her character on Money Heist.

In Ursula’s words, “(Madonna said) I’m sorry, I just wanted to say I’m a huge fan of you. I love Money Heist and Tokyo is my favourite character.” According to Ursula, this left her speechless. She then said Madonna asked her if she knew who she was. “Of course I know who you are. You’re f*****g Madonna.”

The rendezvous ended with Madonna grabbing Ursula’s phone and sharing her contact number with her. Soon after Madonna left, Ursula received a text from the singer that read, “Darling, you forgot your passport in your seat. The stewardess has it.”

Ursula confessed that it was because of Madonna that she managed to fly back to Madrid or else she would’ve lost her passport.

Money Heist premiered the second part of its fifth season recently. It marked the finale of the hit Spanish show. Ursula has been part of the show as its lead character Tokyo, also the narrator of the series, ever since its debut in 2017.