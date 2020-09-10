Money Heist actor Úrsula Corbero reveals her look before and after playing Tokyo

Úrsula Corberó recently announced of returning to the sets of Money Heist 5. (Photos: Úrsula Corberó/Instagram)

Actor Úrsula Corberó, who plays Tokyo in Money Heist, is currently busy shooting the Netflix’s show fifth and final season. And when she is not firing guns and grenades for the camera, she shares set photos on social media, leaving fans asking for more.

Úrsula recently took to Instagram to post pictures from before and after getting into the look of her character in Money Heist. In her caption, she wrote, “Cuando me voy a rodar LCDP vs cuando vuelvo (When am I going to shoot LCDP vs when I come back).” The two clicks show her in two different avatars – one flaunting Tokyo’s swag and the other one, in a distressed look post the shoot.

Úrsula Corberó had recently announced her return to the sets of La Casa De Papel (LCDP) aka Money Heist with a selfie that went viral.

Apart from Úrsula Corberó, Itziar Ituño who plays Raquel Murillo (Lisbon) also shared a click of her red jumpsuit and a still of her onscreen avatar. She wrote, “Lisboa itzuli da/Lisboa is back.”

Álvaro Morte (The Professor), Pedro Alonso (Berlin), Enrique Arce (Arturo) and others have also been keeping their followers up to date with several behind-the-scenes photos.

Money Heist season 5 is expected to premiere on Netflix sometime next year.

