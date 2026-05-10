After 1.3 billion hours watched on Netflix, Money Heist universe to expand further

Ahead of the premiere of its spin-off Berlin season 2, Netflix has announced that it’d further expand the fascinating universe of its popular Spanish crime series, Money Heist. On Sunday, the streaming giant dropped an official announcement, ‘The world of Money Heist continues’, on YouTube, ensuring fans that stories from the much-loved franchise are far from over.

“It began with money. Then came gold and priceless treasures. But the revolution isn’t over yet,” declared the official announcement video, with memorable moments from the three seasons (5 parts) scattered throughout. “What comes next has already begun,” it stated further, as a shot of yellow gloved hands unearthing a brick of gold sparked intrigue. “The world of Money Heist continues,” read the final shot.

“Some stories start with the perfect strike. And this one changed everything. From the first heist for cash to the most artful robbery of the century, including the assault that put tons of gold from the Bank of Spain on the line, the universe of La casa de papel has never stopped growing, evolving, and surprising us. But if there’s one thing that’s clear, it’s that the revolution NEVER ends. The world of Money Heist continues on Netflix,” the official description explained further.

What’s next for Money Heist?

The new announcement about the universe expansion of Money Heist comes just five days before the premiere of the second instalment of its popular spin-off — Berlin Season 2. Officially titled Berlín y la dama del armiño or Berlin and the Lady with an Ermine, it’ll feature the long-awaited return of Pedro Alonso’s jewel thief Andrés de Fonollosa aka Berlin. Season 2 will drop on Netflix on May 15.

But Netflix hasn’t exactly revealed what its follow-up chapter will be or how it plans to build on its multibranched universe. While the official announcement video’s gold bar unearthing shot suggests a direct continuation, there’s no clarity on whether the next chapter is part 6 of the primary Money Heist storyline, a new spin-off — whether domestic or international — or a third instalment in the Berlin spin-off series.

Money Heist is global breakout hit

Originally dubbed La casa de papel in Spanish, Money Heist first aired on Spanish network Antena 3 in 2017. It was picked up by Netflix, which split it up into two parts, released in 2017 and 2018, respectively. After it became a global breakout hit, Netflix renewed it for three more parts with much bigger budgets, with part 5 being touted as the final instalment.

At a recently held promotional event in Seville, Spain, Netflix unveiled some staggering numbers associated with Money Heist. As per its engagement reports from 2023 to 2025, the show was watched for 1.3 billion hours, which amounts to 160 million views. Additionally, the first three seasons still hold the fourth, sixth, and seventh spots in Netflix’s all-time Top 10 list for Non-English Series.

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Even the spin-offs of Money Heist have proved to be as popular across the world. For instance, Berlin season 1 became the most watched series globally in its opening week, making it to Netflix’s Top 10 in as many as 91 countries. Additionally, it stayed in Netflix’s Non-English Global Top 10 for seven weeks in a row, being watched for 348 million hours and garnering 53 million total views in the same time frame.

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Money Heist revolves around the heist adventures of Alvaro Morte’s The Professor, Berlin’s younger brother who serves as the mastermind. The show’s global popularity is also reflected by its theme song “Bella Ciao” dominating the music charts worldwide and penetrating pop culture across the globe. It also has a popular South Korean adaptation, Money Heist: South Korea – Joint Economic Area, which dropped on the platform in 2022.