Wednesday, January 05, 2022
Money Heist actors’ love for India: Lord Ganesha’s photo in Stockholm’s home to Manila’s Holi celebration

Money Heist cast has time and again acknowledged the immense love they receive from their Indian fans. From actors Esther Acebo (Stockholm) to Belen Cuesta (Manila), here's how they've followed Indian culture.

Written by Mimansa Shekhar | New Delhi |
January 5, 2022 5:59:17 pm
money heist stockholm manilaMoney Heist actors Esther Acebo and Belen Cuesta love Indian customs. (Photos: Instagram)

Money Heist star Esther Acebo ever welcomes you inside her home, chances are you might just stumble upon a huge picture of Lord Ganesha on one of the walls. The Spanish actor, popularly know for playing Mónica Gaztambide aka Stockholm in the Netflix crime drama, seems to be a follower of Indian customs.

In a post going viral on social media, Esther is seen presumably preparing a cup of tea, standing by a wall that has the huge portrait of the Hindu deity. Esther’s clicks are reportedly snapshots from an Instagram live she did recently.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by EstherAcebo (@estheracebo)

She’s also a follower of yoga and her official Instagram account has several videos and photos from her yoga sessions.

Money Heist cast has time and again acknowledged the immense love they receive from their Indian fans. The Spanish cast, well aware about the adulation they enjoy in this part of the continent, have sent love back to India in the past too. Actor Belén Cuesta who plays Julia aka Manila had sometime back posted pictures with her Indian friends while celebrating the festival of Holi.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Belén Cuesta (@belen_cue)

money heist manila Belen Cuesta holi Belen Cuesta posted some clicks and videos on Instagram from 2020 when she celebrated Holi with her Indian friends.

During an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, actor Itziar Ituño, who plays Raquel/Lisbon said, “I’ve seen that (the love from Indian fans). I get chocolate boxes, flowers and letters from India to the Basque Country and I know the show is a huge success in India. We can feel all that love here as well. Of course, I have tons of great women talking to me and sending things to me that it’s a great show.”

Money Heist‘s Helsinki, actor Darko Peric further told us, “I really hope to come to India one day.”

Itziar was also seen crooning Bollywood song “Chunar Chunar” from Biwi No. 1, starring Salman Khan and Sushmita Sen, in one of her interviews with an Indian publication.

The Professor, Alvaro Morte, during an Instagram live session also spoke about his character’s popularity in India and the love he receives from fans. “That’s one country I’d like to visit. I know a lot of fans from India. I get a lot of messages from there. They are all very nice and thank you so much for following us.”

Money Heist, originally called La Casa De Papel in Spanish, released the last part of its season five last month. It also marked the show’s finale, bringing curtains down on the globally hit series that aired for four years.

