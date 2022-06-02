Money Heist spin-off Berlin is ‘beginning to take shape’: Is the new series titled ‘Paris, my love’?

The curtain came down on Netflix’s Money Heist in December 2021, but there’s more in store for its ardent fans. For those who’ve been missing the action of the original Spanish series, here’s some good news. Work on its spin-off series Berlin has started, and it looks like the show around one of Money Heist’s most popular characters will see the light of day soon.

Money Heist creator Alex Pina made the announcement on his Instagram handle recently, with a click of the spin-off series’ script. “Berlin is already beginning to take shape,” he wrote. The cover page of the script features the text – “Paris, my love, Vol. 1”, which might be the title of the spin-off. This goes in sync with the fact that Andrés de Fonollosa aka Berlin’s backstory, prior to the robbery at the Royal Mint of Spain and his death, revolved around his days in Paris, glimpses of which we saw in flashbacks in Money Heist’s season 2 and beyond.

Played by Spanish actor Pedro Alonso, Berlin is the elder brother of Sergio aka The Professor. He is also the second-in-command of the robbery at the Royal Mint of Spain. Despite being a charmer, he is an anti-hero, a sociopath, and is seen being at loggerheads with Tokyo and Nairobi more than once. Being terminally ill, he eventually puts himself in the line of fire to protect his fellow gang members from the cops at the end of the first heist.

Berlin’s leadership qualities and zest to keep the gang together, apart from popularity among fans, first forced the makers to bring him back in flashbacks in Money Heist. The makers later announced a spin-off series, which is expected to release next year.

In the meantime, Money Heist is also getting a Korean adaptation titled Money Heist Korea – Joint Economic Area, with Squid Game actor Park Hae-soo playing Berlin.