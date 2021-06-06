Money Heist 5 will have a new twist involving women, says showrunner Alex Pina

Money Heist has struck a chord with the audience not just for its crisp plot, mind-boggling twists and brilliant casting, but also because it boasts of female characters who are crucial to the proceedings. Ahead of the final season, the makers of the Netflix crime-drama sat down to talk about the women in the show and whether they will have the same role in Money Heist season 5.

During an exclusive virtual set visit and meet, Money Heist showrunner and executive producer Álex Pina revealed that fans will see a lot more of the female robbers in the upcoming season.

“Are they going to play a crucial role at certain times? I would say very, very crucial. And we’ve added a new twist involving women in this fifth season,” Pina said.

Money Heist has been narrated by Tokyo. Nairobi’s death in the last season shocked fans. Female cops have led the investigation of both the heists. In fact, two women characters – Lisbon and Stockholm started as Inspector Raquel Murillo and hostage Mónica Gaztambide, respectively, until they acquired new identities.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Itziar Ituño (OFIZIAL) (@itziarituno)

Further adding how the writers have consciously given equal weightage to the female characters, Álex Pina asserted, “I think we have always worked equally well with women and men. In that sense, we remain committed to giving women a leading role, as at other times, men also have a leading role. I don’t think it is more or less: it remains the same.”

Money Heist season 4 ended on some big cliff-hangers, one of them being Lisbon managing to enter the Bank of Spain where the current robbery is taking place. Raquel aka Lisbon made her way into the building after being dropped via a chopper, after Gandía shot Nairobi at point-blank, leaving the gang emotionally broken. Lisbon is expected to lead the heist inside the bank and also have a major role in reuniting the team emotionally and mentally.

Stockholm has become an emotional support for husband Denver and fellow gang member Rio inside the bank. (Photo: Netflix) Stockholm has become an emotional support for husband Denver and fellow gang member Rio inside the bank. (Photo: Netflix)

Elaborating more on Lisbon’s contribution in the fifth season, director and executive producer Jesús Colmenar said, “The new development this season is that Lisbon will be inside the Bank of Spain. And I think that’s a very new element and that gives the series a boost. Suddenly, seeing Lisbon with the red jumpsuit in charge of the heist and in constant communication with The Professor is totally new.”

Reiterating Álex Pina’s words, Colmenar added, “There are going to be big surprises, not just from one character but from several. In the first few episodes of the season, we are going to start seeing big surprises involving the women.”

Money Heist 5 will be a ten-episode season. It’ll be released in two parts, the first volume coming out on Netflix on September 3, and the second volume arriving on December 3.