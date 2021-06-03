Money Heist director on why Nairobi had to die: ‘She would’ve had a hard time fitting in season 5’

Nairobi’s death at the end of Money Heist season 4 turned the tables for the entire gang and The Professor. In what emerged as one of the most tear-jerking moments in the crime-drama so far, fans are yet to come to terms with the brutal killing of one of the most popular characters, who’s been a part of the Netflix show ever since the beginning.

The gang is set to declare war against the enemy in the upcoming season of Money Heist to avenge the heartbreaking death of Nairobi. Each one has blood in their eyes, and we saw a glimpse of this in the teaser video of Money Heist 5, which was released by Netflix recently.

Nairobi was first held captive, tortured, and then shot point-blank in front of her fellow gang members by Gandía, chief of security for the Bank of Spain, where the current robbery is set.

In her death, she becomes the inspiration for the robbers to take things in their own hands, that’s gone way beyond money. It’s a personal fight now. The makers, however, believe Nairobi’s character arc had to end before Money Heist’s upcoming season 5.

In an exclusive virtual set visit and meet with the cast and crew of Money Heist from Madrid, Spain, indianexpress.com got to know how Nairobi’s death will motivate others in this season and change the dynamics of the group.

Director, Executive Producer and core team member, Jesús Colmenar believes Nairobi would’ve had a “hard time” in Money Heist 5. “Nairobi represented the heart of the gang in a way. And I think that in this last season Nairobi would have had a hard time fitting in because this is a season of direct confrontation. And Nairobi was always a different kind of character, a character that was not made for direct confrontation.”

Nairobi, played by actor Alba Flores was an expert in counterfeiting and forgery. She was in charge of printing the money at the Royal Mint of Spain, and then overseeing the melting of gold at the Bank of Spain.

She has been the balancing force during all confrontations and a peace-keeper in the group right from season one. Her sole motive has been the success of the robbery and she believed in The Professor aka Sergio Marquina (Álvaro Morte) deeply.

Nairobi was shot by Gandía in Money Heist 4. (Photo: Netflix) Nairobi was shot by Gandía in Money Heist 4. (Photo: Netflix)

Her personal emotional graph after losing her son to a foster home due to her drug peddling gone wrong and her plan of going for a second child made Nairobi one of the most challenging characters in the show.

And just like the tribute that her gang and fans gave to Nairobi in the last season upon her death, “her legacy is going to inspire the other characters, for sure,” Jesús Colmenar concluded.

Money Heist 5 will release in two parts. While its part 1 will premiere on Netflix on September 3, its last part will arrive on December3.