Money Heist 5: Netflix announces release dates with a heart-thumping teaser

The end of the heist is here. Netflix on Monday announced the release dates of Money Heist Season 5 with a heart-thumping teaser.

This time, the gang is back with more firepower and anger. They aren’t going to forget Nairobi’s sacrifice. It is beyond robbery now. The teaser has many happy and sad moments scattered all over it.

The good part about the teaser is the way it captures emotions of every gang member in slow motion, each one fighting to avenge a personal loss.

There’s also a lot of action in the teaser. And I mean, a lot! The cops are inside the bank and are doing everything it takes to ensure the gang’s surrender. But the gang won’t give in. While the gang makes their way through the Bank of Spain, The Professor is seen holding the fort from outside. A blink-and-you-miss shot of hands tied to a chair only leaves us wondering if Alicia Sierra managed to overpower Sergio and take him as a hostage.

Through the teaser, Netflix also revealed that Money Heist Season 5 will stream in two parts. While the first part will arrive on September 3, the second part will premiere on December 3.

Speaking about Money Heist 5, its creator Álex Pina said in a statement, “When we began to write Part 5 in the midst of the pandemic, we felt that we had to change what was expected from the ten-episode season and used every tool we could to create the sensation of a season finale or series finale in the first volume itself. We decided to work in an extremely aggressive genre, putting The Gang on the ropes. In volume 2, we focus more on the emotional situation of the characters. It is a journey across their sentimental map that connects us directly to their departure.”

Money Heist stars Álvaro Morte, Úrsula Corberó, Pedro Alonso, Itziar Ituño, Najwa Nimri, Jaime Lorente, Miguel Herrán, Esther Acebo, Rodrigo de la Serna, Darko Perić and Hovik Keuchkerian among others.