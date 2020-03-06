Money Heist Season 4 trailer: The Professor’s resistance is in tatters

Money Heist Season 4 will stream on Netflix. Money Heist Season 4 will stream on Netflix.

The new season of Money Heist, which is the English title of Netflix hit Spanish show La casa de papel, is set to return next month. And the trailer that was released on Thursday gives us a glimpse of all the chaos that season four will bring to our living rooms. The trailer promises a bunch of explosive episodes with non-stop drama, and plenty of twists and turns as the most cunning minds that God has ever created go in all guns blazing as the heist nears the endgame.

Unlike heist of the Royal Mint of Spain, nothing has gone according to the Professor’s plan with the Bank of Spain from the word go. Maybe it is because this robbery was not Professor’s plan to begin with. It was his brother Berlin’s plan, and Professor took over it, driven by his emotional need to avenge Berlin’s death.

The Professor is up against rule-bending, cold-hearted and extremely manipulative police officer Alicia Sierra, who strikes a rather menacing presence with her baby bump. In the previous season, she was successful in catching the Professor and his resistance off guard and throw the “masterplan” off the course. When the last season ended, things were quite bad at the Bank of Spain. Nairobi was shot, Raquel Murillo was captured, and the Professor was tricked into believing that Raquel was also killed. And the retaliation by the resistance may have turned the public opinion against the heist, which began with a lot of fanfare.

And going by the trailer, in season four, things are set to get a whole lot messier. The resistance is also breaking from within, thanks to the internal squabble. The prisoners of the bank escape, deactivate cameras and blind the Professor to all the actions inside the bank. With no eyes, the Professor’s intelligence will be tested as he has the responsibility to get his team out of the trap alive.

All episodes of Money Heist Season 4 will drop on Netflix on April 3.

