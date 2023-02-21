Money Heist’s Rio visits India, fans ask him why he didn’t bring along Tokyo

The Indian fans of Netflix’s hit series Money Heist were in for a surprise on Monday as its actor Miguel Herrán landed at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International airport. Miguel plays the role of a young hacker Rio in Money Heist. Several photos and videos of the actor from the airport surfaced on social media and fans were excited to have him in India. Some even joked about his purpose of the visit being a heist in the country.

As Miguel landed at the airport, he obliged for some pictures with the fans. In one of the photos, he was seen wearing an olive-coloured t-shirt which he paired with matching cargo pants. Later, as he stepped out, he wore a black sweatshirt. A video also showed him dragging his luggage trolley as he exited the airport.

One of the fans of the actor thought he looks very different from how he looked in the web series. A comment on his photo read, “Looking Very Different in Real Life.” Another fan commented, “Welcome to State Bank of India 😂.” Some fans also asked him where his heist partner Tokyo aka Úrsula Corberó. Tokyo is Rio’s love interest in Money Heist. A fan commented, “Rio where is Tokyo?” An Instagram user also joked, “Chor bazar aaya hoga kuch naya seekhne (He must have come to learn something new from Chor Bazaar).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pawan rawat (@rawat_pawan_19)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

A couple of years ago, Miguel’s TVC for an Indian music app went viral. He appeared in an advertisement by Gaana, along with Pia Bajpai. The 2015 ad had the two actors go from being strangers in a metro to being friends after they bond over music.

Money Heist is one of the most popular shows on Netflix. In the show, Miguel’s Rio is a young hacker who helps The Professor set up his hi-tech den, which is both his hideout and the control room for the heist. The last season of the show premiered on Netflix in 2021.