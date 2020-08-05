When Money Heist’s Rio appeared in an Indian ad

Miguel Herrán plays a young hacker named Rio in Money Heist. (Photo: Miguel Herrán/Instagram) Miguel Herrán plays a young hacker named Rio in Money Heist. (Photo: Miguel Herrán/Instagram)

Netflix had recently greenlit Money Heist season 5, which would also be the series’ final season. The show has received a global fan following, and one of the actors who won hearts is Miguel Herrán aka Rio. But not many know that Miguel once featured in an Indian ad.

Miguel appeared in an advertisement by Gaana, along with Pia Bajpiee. The 2015 ad shows the two actors go from being strangers in a metro to being friends after they bond over music.

In Money Heist, Miguel Herrán’s Rio is a young hacker who helps The Professor set up his hi-tech den, which is both his hideout and the control room for the heist. The third season of the crime-drama began with Rio getting arrested by Panama police and tortured in illegal detention. Rio’s rescue becomes the motive for The Professor to reunite his gang and plan their second heist at the Bank of Spain.

