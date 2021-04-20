Money Heist: Netflix unveils the mega star cast of its Korean adaptation, guess who’s playing The Professor

April 20, 2021 5:40:42 pm
While we continue to wait for an Indian adaptation of Netflix’s hit crime-drama Money Heist, South Korea seems to have taken the lead and announced its exceptional team for its homegrown remake. The official Instagram handle of Netflix Korea recently unveiled the mega cast of the Spanish show, originally called La Casa De Papel.
As per Netflix Korea, popular actor-model-filmmaker Yoo Ji-tae has been roped in to play The Professor, originally portrayed by Álvaro Morte. For the uninitiated, Yoo Ji-tae is a popular name in Korea, being part of projects like Seven Days, Ode to My Father, Lost and Mistresses, apart from The S3/44ndlers, Money, Svaha: The Sixth Finger and Kim Yunjin.
While Park Hae Soo will essay his older brother Berlin, Jeon Jong Seo will play Tokyo. Others include Kim Yunjin as Seon Woojin from the Task Force Team handling the heist, reminding us of Raquel Murillo.
Park Myung Hoon will play one of the hostages named Cho Youngmin, presumably on the lines of Arturo Román from the original. Park Myung Hoon was seen in Oscar-winning film Parasite. Lee Joobeen will play another hostage and fans are speculating she’ll get into the shoes of Monica Gaztambide/Stockholm later.
Here’s a list of all the cast members, including the heist gang, the Task Force members and the hostages:
The heist gang
Yoo Ji Tae — The Professor
Park Hae Soo — Berlin
Jeon Jong Seo — Tokyo
Lee Won Jong — Moscow
Kim Ji Hoon — Denver
Jang Yoon Ju — Nairobi
Park Jung Woo — Rio
Kim Ji Hun — Helsinki
Lee Kyu Ho — Oslo
The Task Force team
Kim Yunjin as Seon Woojin
Kim Sung O as Cha Moohyuk
The hostages
Park Myung Hoon as Cho Youngmin
Lee Joobeen as Youn Misun
Netflix had in November last year, announced of launching a K-drama adaptation of its popular Spanish show Money Heist. Ever since the streaming giant released the names of its Korean actors, fans haven’t stopped expressing their awe.
The 12-episode remake is directed by Kim Hong Sun and produced by BH Entertainment + Contents Zium. Kim Hong Sun is best known for helming dramas such as Voice, The Visitor, and Black.
Money Heist creator Alex Pina had earlier told Variety, “Korean creators have been developing their own language and audiovisual culture for years. They have managed, like our series, to go beyond cultural borders and become a point of reference for thousands of viewers around the world, especially among young people.”
Money Heist is currently under production for its fifth and final season. Netflix had green signalled the show’s closing season last July.
Money Heist 5 has been locked as a 10-episode season. The production got delayed due to the spread of the coronavirus. The show eventually went on floors in August 2020, and is expected to release its final season later this year.
Also starring actors Pedro Alonso, Úrsula Corberó, Jaime Lorente, Itziar Ituño, Miguel Herran, Esther Acebo, Enrique Arce and others, Money Heist ended on a cliff-hanger in its season 4, as the gang was undertaking its robbery at the Bank of Spain. The new season will have actors Patrick Criado and Miguel Ángel Silvestre joining the cast.
