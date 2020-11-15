Money Heist: Netflix reminds us of moments that made us fall in love with The Professor

Spanish actor Álvaro Morte plays The Professor in Money Heist. (Photo: Screengrab/Netflix)

Can you think of the moment from Money Heist which made you a fan of The Professor, portrayed by Spanish actor Álvaro Morte? I bet you can pick one.

Netflix recently released a video that lists all the “moments we fell in love with the Professor.” The over 11-minute video is packed with scenes where The Professor aka Sergio/Salva put his sharp mind at work. From sequences like placing a microphone in the glasses of inspector Ángel to the way he disguised himself as a beggar and a joker, the video is a total recap of all the reasons why we love The Professor.

The video also shows The Professor’s emotional side as it features scenes like the one where he speaks to Tokyo about Raquel being shot, him promising to be a sperm donor for Nairobi and his confession that falling in love with Raquel wasn’t a part of his robbery plan.

Money Heist’s global popularity is a culmination of several factors, and the character of The Professor has a significant role to play in that.

The fifth and final season of Money Heist is expected to release on Netflix next year.

