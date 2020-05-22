Money Heist’s Nairobi played an Indian woman in this movie

Alba Flores played a Telugu speaking woman in a 2013 film. Alba Flores played a Telugu speaking woman in a 2013 film.

Alba Flores, who is known for playing Nairobi in Netflix series Money Heist, has impressed her Indian fans with a movie that she did in 2013.

In 2013, Alba appeared in a Spanish film called Vicente Ferrer where she played the role of a Telugu woman. She even spoke Telugu for her part in the movie. The clip of her scene has gone viral, and fans across India have been appreciating Alba’s ability to camouflage into her character.

Alba Flores has been a part of the Spanish show Money Heist from the start. She might not come back when the show returns for season five due to the way her character arc ended in season four.

There have been rumours of an Indian adaptation of the show as Shah Rukh Khan has acquired the rights. It is yet to be known if the show will be adapted into a movie or a web series.

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has expressed his interest in playing the role of The Professor. He even posted a clip on Instagram where he was playing the main theme of the show “Bella Ciao” on the piano.

