Money Heist makers share unseen BTS photos of Tokyo, The Professor and Lisbon, fans say ‘can’t wait’

Money Heist season 5 is less than 50 days away from its premiere. And as fans wait for its big premiere on Netflix with bated breath, its makers are further taking them on a nostalgia trip, by sharing some behind-the-scenes photos from the Netflix crime drama’s previous season 3.

The Instagram handle of its production banner, Vancouver Media, on Friday shared two BTS clicks featuring Úrsula Corberó aka Tokyo, Álvaro Morte aka The Professor and Itziar Ituño aka Lisbon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vancouver Media (@vancouvermediaproducciones)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vancouver Media (@vancouvermediaproducciones)

While Úrsula’s pic is from the initial episodes of Money Heist season 3 when she leaves Rio behind to return to her wild life, the other one is from the makeshift control room where The Professor and Lisbon are coordinating things when the gang embarks on its second heist at the Bank of Spain. One can see all the camera equipments and the crew members capturing these moments on screen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vancouver Media (@vancouvermediaproducciones)

Vancouver Media had recently also shared a picture of its founder and La Casa De Papel or Money Heist creator Álex Pina sitting on the iconic staircase on the set of Bank of Spain, which is located in the lobby area. Most of the action in its season 3 and 4, including hostage crisis, Gandia breaking free from his handcuffs to him shooting Nairobi and Helsinki carrying her lifeless body, has taken place in this area.

Helsinki carrying Nairobi’s dead body was one of the most emotional scenes of Money Heist till date. (Photo: Screengrab/Netflix) Helsinki carrying Nairobi’s dead body was one of the most emotional scenes of Money Heist till date. (Photo: Screengrab/Netflix)

It is sure that the makers have started the countdown to the release of the show’s fifth and final season too. And by sharing such BTS pictures, it is only making the wait for fans difficult.

Also read | Money Heist season 5 will have a new twist involving women, says showrunner Alex Pina

Money Heist 5 will release in two parts. While its part one will premiere on September 3, its second part will debut on December 3. It was mark the finale of the globally hit show that first aired in 2017 on Spanish TV channel Antena 3, before Netflix acquired its rights in 2019.