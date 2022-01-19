Money Heist’s Nigerian recreation impresses Alvaro Morte: ‘They are the ones who inspire you’

Money Heist star Alvaro Morte on Tuesday posted a video, expressing gratitude to the fans for supporting the Netflix show all through its five seasons. Alvaro, who plays the main lead of The Professor aka Sergio in the heist crime drama, shared a video by a group of Nigerian kids who’ve recreated an action sequence from Money Heist season 5 part 1.

The group calls itself the Runner Studios, and is formed by 5-6 kids who own an Instagram handle under the name and often post photo and videos recreating scenes from popular films and show. In their recent video, they’ve recreated the adrenaline-pumping action sequence when the gang of robbers including Tokyo, Helsinki, Palermo, Denver, Lisbon, Manila and Bogota face a hostage crisis lead by Arturo Roman, who acquires ammunitions after raiding their hidden supply.

The video has a split screen, with the original playing on one side. The other side of the edit has the kids in action, where they recreate the scene with props. Alvaro, while reposting the Runner Studios’ video wrote in the caption, “Realizing that actually they are really the ones who inspire you.”

Money Heist first premiered on Spanish TV in 2017. It was eventually taken over by Netflix and went on to run across five seasons and two robberies. The hit show recently concluded, bringing curtains down on the heist at the Bank of Spain.