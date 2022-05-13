Money Heist Korea: Yoo Ji-tae’s first look as Professor is out. Will he be better than Alvaro Morte?

Money Heist’s Professor is back, just that this time it is his Korean counterpart. Netflix on Thursday released the first look poster of actor-model-filmmaker Yoo Ji-tae, who’s set to play the main lead in Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area. And going by the look of Ji-tae, his Professor is gloomy, lonely and on similar lines of Álvaro Morte, who played the part in Money Heist.

Yoo Ji-tae is a popular name in the Korean entertainment industry. He’s been part of projects like Seven Days, Ode to My Father, Lost and Mistresses, The S3/44ndlers, Money, Svaha: The Sixth Finger and Kim Yunjin.

Also read | Money Heist Korea: New stills give a deja vu of the original dose of action that awaits fans

Netflix Korea recently dropped a teaser where the entire cast was revealed. We also got a release date announcement video. Both the videos gave us glimpses of Yoo Ji-tae’s Professor, and we are sure he will ace the role.

Park Hae Soo, who shot to international fame with Squid Game, will essay Berlin. Other cast members are Jeon Jong-seo (Tokyo), Lee Kim Ji-hoon (Denver), Jang Yoon-ju (Nairobi), Lee Hyun-woo (Rio), Won-jong (Moscow), Kim Ji-hun (Helsinki) and Lee Kyu-ho (Oslo). Kim Yunjin plays Seon Woojin from the Task Force Team handling the heist, reminding us of Raquel Murillo. While Park Myung-hoon’s character is on the lines of Arturo, Lee Joo-bin is similar to Mónica (Stockholm).

The streaming platform also posted stills that hint at an action-packed season, with Salvador Dali masks getting replaced by Hahoe masks.

Netflix had in November 2020 announced that its K-adaptation of Money Heist is in the works. The 12-episode remake is directed by Kim Hong Sun, best known for helming dramas such as Voice, The Visitor and Black.

Speaking about the Korean remake, Money Heist creator Alex Pina told Variety, “Korean creators have been developing their own language and audiovisual culture for years. They have managed, like our series, to go beyond cultural borders and become a point of reference for thousands of viewers around the world, especially among young people.”

Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area is set to premiere on June 24. As per the makers, it will show a group of masked robbers carrying out one of the biggest heists in the world.