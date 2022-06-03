Money Heist Korea trailer: New gang, new robbery, new country, new twists

If you thought the heist was over last year, well, it’s just gone global! The official trailer of Money Heist Korea – Joint Economic Area is here, and deeply rooted in the socio-political setup of the region. It is the Korean adaptation of the Netflix series.

We know the core story has lifted its theme from the Spanish original, revolving around the lives and crimes committed by a group of law breakers who are hired by a mastermind to rob a government treasury to balance the rich-poor divide in the society. But, the Korean version has a couple of new plot points that make it different.

Watch: Money Heist Korea – Joint Economic Area trailer

Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area is set in a Korea that’s on the verge of a unification of North and South Korea having a Joint Security Area with the Unified Korea Mint. But the aim to introduce a common currency for a stable joint economy goes against the expectations, and “only the rich got richer.” Thus triggers a group of robbers who plan a heist.

It’s main characters are along the lines of what we’ve seen in the Spanish crime drama. The Korean stars playing the part have however, added their own mannerisms. Actor Jeon Jong-seo who plays Tokyo, an ex-soldier from the North, is both mysterious and mischievous. Park Hae-soo, who we’ve seen walking on the thin line of morality and greed in Squid Game, is unleashing his anti-hero side as Berlin.

Whether or not popular actor-filmmaker Yoo Ji-tae will be able to infuse life in The Professor à la Alvaro Morte is something to watch out for. Other cast members are Lee Kim Ji-hoon (Denver), Jang Yoon-ju (Nairobi), Lee Hyun-woo (Rio), Won-jong (Moscow), Kim Ji-hun (Helsinki) and Lee Kyu-ho (Oslo). Kim Yunjin plays Seon Woojin from the Task Force Team handling the heist.

With the Salvador Dali masks getting replaced by Hahoe masks, the trailer gives an impression that the makers have made major alterations to connect better with the Asian sentiments. Whether or not, the show will have more seasons is yet to be known. But we get a hint that the makers have used the best of the five seasons of its Spanish original to make the Korean version thrilling.

Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area is set to premiere on June 24.