Money Heist Korea teaser: Plan to unite Korea brings back Professor and his masked robbers, but with a twist

Incase you were wondering why the Korean remake of Netflix’s global hit Money Heist has been titled ‘Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area‘, now we know the reason. The makers on Friday dropped the teaser of the upcoming web series and it only convinces us why we should be equally excited about the K-adaptation.

The plot majorly borrows its theme from the Spanish original about a group of law breakers who embark on robbing government treasury in the light of the rich-poor divide in the society, under the leadership of mastermind The Professor. But, the Korean version has a couple of major twists.

Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area — the title does much of talking. The adaptation revolves around a Korea that’s about to get unified. In the process, North and South Korea establish a Joint Security Area with the Unified Korea Mint, aiming to introduce a common currency for a stable joint economy. But, as against the expectations, “only the rich got richer,” resulting in inequality.

Watch Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area teaser:

Tokyo, this time is an ex-soldier from the North, who joins Professor to plan an unprecedented heist. And challenging them are a joint task force led by South Korean Negotiation specialist, Seon Woojin, and a North Korean agent, Cha Moohyu. The Salvador Dali masks have also been replaced by Hahoe masks.

The teaser does give us a déjà vu of some memorable scenes from the Spanish version. It also, for the first time shows the entire cast in their characters, including Park Hae-soo who shot to fame with Squid Game, playing Berlin. Actor-filmmaker Yoo Ji-tae plays The Professor, apart from Jeon Jong-seo who plays Tokyo.

Other cast members are Lee Kim Ji-hoon (Denver), Jang Yoon-ju (Nairobi), Lee Hyun-woo (Rio), Won-jong (Moscow), Kim Ji-hun (Helsinki) and Lee Kyu-ho (Oslo). Kim Yunjin plays Seon Woojin from the Task Force Team handling the heist, reminding us of Raquel Murillo.

Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area is set to premiere on June 24.