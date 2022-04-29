scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, April 29, 2022
Must Read

Money Heist Korea announces release date, the Professor promises ‘greatest show on earth’. Watch

Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area is all set to stream on Netflix from June. Based on the popular Spanish heist series, Money Heist Korea stars Yoo Ji-tae, Park Hae Soo, among others.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
April 29, 2022 9:39:55 am
money heist koreaMoney Heist Korea set to premiere soon.

The Spanish heist series Money Heist came to an end in 2020, and for the fans of the show, it was the end of an era. But, there’s good news for those who have been missing the Professor and his gang. The Korean adaptation of the show is set to stream soon, and Netflix has now announced the release date of the much-anticipated series.

Titled Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area, the show is set to premiere on June 24. In a short date announcement video, the audience gets to see masked robbers as they plan one of the biggest heists in their world.

Watch Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area date announcement video here:

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Earlier this year, a teaser video was released where the entire cast of the show was revealed. Yoo Ji-tae is playing The Professor, which was originally portrayed by Álvaro Morte in the Spanish series. Park Hae Soo, who attained worldwide fame after his role in Squid Game, is all set to play Berlin, made famous by Pedro Alonso. During an earlier interview with The Swoon, he described Pedro’s version as more “chic and cold-blooded”. Park shared that Berlin “has a good reason for being cold and swaying into being a villain.” He promised that “fans will get to see a more human version of Berlin.”

Best of Express Premium

Horoscope Today, April 29, 2022: Libra,...Premium
Horoscope Today, April 29, 2022: Libra,...
In a first, IndiGo uses Indian navigati...Premium
In a first, IndiGo uses Indian navigati...
VCs shrink budgets: Startups restructur...Premium
VCs shrink budgets: Startups restructur...
From Vedic maths to zoonotic diseases: ...Premium
From Vedic maths to zoonotic diseases: ...
More Premium Stories >>

Money Heist creator Alex Pina had earlier told Variety, “Korean creators have been developing their own language and audiovisual culture for years. They have managed, like our series, to go beyond cultural borders and become a point of reference for thousands of viewers around the world, especially among young people.”

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

27th Kolkata International Film Festival begins today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Apr 29: Latest News

Advertisement