Money Heist Korea poster and stills hint at an intense yet different show

Ahead of Money Heist Korea: Joint Economic Area’s premiere on June 24, Netflix released new stills and a poster of the series on Friday. Though each still reminds us of shots from the original Money Heist, there’s something about its Korean remake which piques our interest.

The latest poster is the first one to include the entire star cast along with the hostages who become casualties of the heist at the Unified Korea Mint.

The makers also released stills of the robbers in action. From Tokyo to Berlin to Rio and Denver, it has all the characters. And leading them all is The Professor and his nemesis, the head of the Task Force Team.

The teaser of Money Heist Korea: Joint Economic Area released to a good reception. It gave a sneak peek into the main plotline that has been given a twist to suit the Korean socio-political setup.

While popular actor-filmmaker Yoo Ji-tae plays The Professor, Jeon Jong-seo plays Tokyo, who is an ex-soldier from the North. There’s also Squid Game fame Park Hae-soo playing Berlin.