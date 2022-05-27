scorecardresearch
Friday, May 27, 2022
Money Heist Korea poster and stills hint at an intense yet different show

Money Heist Korea: Joint Economic Area gives a twist to the original Spanish show’s plot. The series will stream on Netflix.

Written by Mimansa Shekhar | New Delhi |
May 27, 2022 3:26:53 pm
money heist korea stills cast posterMoney Heist Korea will release on June 24. (Photos: Netflix Korea)

Ahead of Money Heist Korea: Joint Economic Area’s premiere on June 24, Netflix released new stills and a poster of the series on Friday. Though each still reminds us of shots from the original Money Heist, there’s something about its Korean remake which piques our interest.

The latest poster is the first one to include the entire star cast along with the hostages who become casualties of the heist at the Unified Korea Mint.

Also read |Money Heist Korea: Yoo Ji-tae’s first look as Professor is out. Will he be better than Alvaro Morte?

The makers also released stills of the robbers in action. From Tokyo to Berlin to Rio and Denver, it has all the characters. And leading them all is The Professor and his nemesis, the head of the Task Force Team.

Also read |Netflix announces 25 new K-dramas for 2022, Money Heist adaptation, Thirty Nine on the list

The teaser of Money Heist Korea: Joint Economic Area released to a good reception. It gave a sneak peek into the main plotline that has been given a twist to suit the Korean socio-political setup.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Netflix Korea (@netflixkr)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Netflix Korea (@netflixkr)

Also read |Squid Game actor Park Hae-Soo on playing Berlin in Korean Money Heist: Hope K-adaptation also receives love

While popular actor-filmmaker Yoo Ji-tae plays The Professor, Jeon Jong-seo plays Tokyo, who is an ex-soldier from the North. There’s also Squid Game fame Park Hae-soo playing Berlin.

