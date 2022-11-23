scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 23, 2022

Money Heist Korea Part 2 trailer: The stakes get deadlier as Professor’s plan begins to fall apart

Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area Part 2 will stream on Netflix from December 9.

Money Heist KoreaA still from Money Heist Korea Part 2

Netflix shared the trailer for the much-awaited Money Heist: Korea—Joint Economic Area Part 2. The show, the Korean adaptation of the widely popular Spanish series Money Heist, follows a group of robbers as they attempt to pull off a grand heist in the fictitious Unified Korea Mint. The first part of the series aired in June, and saw Yoo Ji-tae taking on the role of the professor, who is the brains behind the operation. The cast features Squid Game star Park Hae-soo, Jeon Jong-seo, Lee Hyun-woo and more.

In the new trailer, the Professor says, “In a world where money is best, I sold anything and everything for success.” There are high-octane action sequences with much blood spattering. The stakes are deadly, and panic begins to ensue as the Professor’s plan seems to collapse. A sense of finality and doom prevails in the trailer, as everything begins to fall apart. What makes matter worse, is that there is a traitor among them.

Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area Part 2 will release on December 9, and will comprise six episodes, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Kim Hong-sun. Alex Pina, who is the executive producer of the original series, will also be helming the Korean series.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 23-11-2022 at 07:38:36 pm
