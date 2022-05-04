scorecardresearch
Wednesday, May 04, 2022
Money Heist Korea: New stills give a deja vu of the original dose of action that awaits fans

The new stills from Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area show its main characters dressed in the iconic red jumpsuits, and we can guess the images are from its initial episodes when the robbers embarked to carry out their first robbery.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
May 4, 2022 2:56:29 pm
money heist korean adaptationMoney Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area will release on June 24. (Photo: Netflix)

Money Heist’s Salvador Dali mask might have been replaced with the Hahoe mask in its Korean adaptation, but the mood remains the same. Days after Netflix announced the premiere date of Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area, the streaming giant released a fresh set of stills from the upcoming remake of the crime drama, which suggest that the latest version will give its hardcore fanbase, a deja vu.

The new stills show its cast dressed in the iconic red jumpsuits and in action. Drawing parallels with the original, we can guess that the images are from its initial episodes when the robbers embarked to carry out their first robbery. In one of the pictures, there’s also a female character in a formal wear holding a gun, a reminder of how Mónica Gaztambide, initially a secretary at the Royal Mint of Spain, joins the gang as Stockholm.

Also read |Money Heist: Netflix unveils the mega star cast of its Korean adaptation

Though all the characters are hiding behind their masks, we know they are being lead by Berlin, played by Korean actor Park Hae-soo who shot to fame with Squid Game.

The Professor, played by actor Yoo Ji-in the Korean remake is however missing from the stills. We had previously got a sneak peek into the mastermind’s world in the teaser and release announcement videos.

Also read |Netflix announces 25 new K-dramas for 2022, Money Heist adaptation, Thirty Nine on the list

Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area is set to premiere on June 24. As per the makers, the audience will get to see the masked robbers planning out one of the biggest heists in their world in the remake of the global hit Spanish show Money Heist.

