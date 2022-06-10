Money Heist Korea: New character posters and stills leave fans recalling the original scenes

As the release date of Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area approaches, Netflix is pulling out all stops to pique the interest of fans. The streaming platform on Thursday released the posters of its main characters, giving us a closer look at the robbers for the first time. The Korean adaptation of the Spanish hit show La Casa De Papel will premiere on June 24.

We had already seen the poster of its main character – The Professor, played by actor-filmmaker Yoo Ji-tae. The new posters present its remaining cast which includes Park Hae-soo (Berlin), Jeon Jong-seo (Tokyo), Won-jong (Moscow), Lee Hyun-woo (Rio), Jang Yoon-ju (Nairobi), Lee Kim Ji-hoon (Denver), Kim Ji-hun (Helsinki) and Lee Kyu-ho (Oslo).

This comes after Netflix Korea recently posted stills from the heist drama’s crucial scenes, forcing the audience to draw parallels with the original show. Some of the scenes include Tokyo and Nairobi taking control of the hostage situation, Denver nursing Stockholm after shooting her, Professor teaching the gang ways to operate a bullet wound and the robbers celebrating their first victory of discovering soil while digging the tunnel.

Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area is set against the backdrop of North and South Korea’s reunification with the Unified Korea Mint. But the aim to introduce a common currency for a stable joint economy goes against expectations as the rich get richer, leading to socio-economic inequality. This forces a group of robbers to plan a heist at the Mint under the leadership of The Professor.