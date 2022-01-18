Money Heist Korea first look teaser: The Professor reaches out for his Dali mask, Netflix reveals full cast. Watch

Countdown to Money Heist’s Korean adaptation has begun. Netflix on Tuesday released the first look teaser of the much-awaited remake, also revealing the entire cast of robbers along with head of interrogation. We expect adrenaline rush of a show, at par with the original Spanish version.

Actor-model-filmmaker Yoo Ji-tae who plays the mastermind, The Professor (originally portrayed by Álvaro Morte), is seen in his hideout room, as several masks are placed on the wall. He goes and picks one which happens to be a Salvador Dali mask, one of the major symbols and part of the attire used by the robbers.

For the uninitiated, Yoo Ji-tae is a popular name in Korea, being part of projects like Seven Days, Ode to My Father, Lost and Mistresses, apart from The S3/44ndlers, Money, Svaha: The Sixth Finger and Kim Yunjin.

The video also shows actor Kim Yunjin as Woojin from the Task Force Team handling the interrogation team of the heist, reminding us of Raquel Murillo from Money Heist. She’s at work inside her interrogation tent and looks as fiery as Spanish star Itziar Ituno in the original.

The show comes with the title ‘Money Heist: Korea‘ in the video, as others from the central cast are revealed. While Jun Jong Seo will play Tokyo, Kim Ji Hoon will play Denver’s part. Jang Yoon Ju will be seen as Nairobi, Lee Hyun Woo as Rio, among others like Lee Won Jong (Moscow), Kim Ji Hun (Helsinki) and Lee Kyu Ho (Oslo).

Netflix had in April last year announced the Korean adaptation of its blockbuster show, also unveiling several members of the cast. Actor Park Hae Soo, fresh from the success of Squid Game will get into the shoes of one of its most prominent characters — Berlin.

Park had appeared in a teaser last month, on the sidelines of Netflix’s fan event. During an interview with The Swoon, he called original actor Pedro Alonso’s version of Berlin as more “chic and cold-blooded”. Park opined that Berlin “has a good reason for being cold and swaying into being a villain.” He revealed that in the K-drama “fans will get to see a more human version of Berlin.”