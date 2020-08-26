When Money Heist director Alex Rodrigo chose an Indian cast for the Netflix series

With the growing popularity of Netflix series Money Heist, fans have been pushing for homegrown versions of the crime drama. Now if we tell you that the show’s director Alex Rodrigo picked the cast for the Indian version, will you be excited?
In May, Alex had shared his choice of actors for several characters from Money Heist, including The Professor and Berlin, played by Álvaro Morte and Pedro Alonso, respectively. While speaking with behindwoods.com, the director was shown pictures of several Indian actors, and he made his pick depending on their look.
Here’s who director Alex Rodrigo would like to see in the Indian version of Money Heist:
Berlin or Palermo – Shah Rukh Khan
The Professor – Ayushmann Khurrana or Vijay
Bogota – Ajith Kumar
Suárez – Suriya
Denver – Ranveer Singh
Colonel Luis Tamayo – Mahesh Babu
Ever since Netflix announced the fifth and final season of Money Heist, fans have been keeping a close tab on everything happening on the sets of the crime-drama.
Read: Money Heist: All the celebrity fans of the Netflix show | Money Heist Season 5: What more to expect from the Netflix series
The cast of the hit web series, including Álvaro Morte (Professor), Pedro Alonso (Berlin), Úrsula Corberó (Tokyo), Darko Peric (Helsinki), Itziar Ituño (Lisbon), Enrique Arce (Arturo) and Patrick Criado, recently began shooting for the upcoming season.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.