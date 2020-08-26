scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 25, 2020
When Money Heist director Alex Rodrigo chose an Indian cast for the Netflix series

Director Alex Rodrigo shared his choice of actors for several characters from Money Heist, including The Professor and Berlin.

Written by Mimansa Shekhar | New Delhi | Published: August 26, 2020 3:10:16 am
indian cast money heist vijay aushmann khurranaDirector Alex Rodrigo chose his preferred actors for the Indian version of Money Heist.

With the growing popularity of Netflix series Money Heist, fans have been pushing for homegrown versions of the crime drama. Now if we tell you that the show’s director Alex Rodrigo picked the cast for the Indian version, will you be excited?

In May, Alex had shared his choice of actors for several characters from Money Heist, including The Professor and Berlin, played by Álvaro Morte and Pedro Alonso, respectively. While speaking with behindwoods.com, the director was shown pictures of several Indian actors, and he made his pick depending on their look.

Here’s who director Alex Rodrigo would like to see in the Indian version of Money Heist:

Berlin or Palermo – Shah Rukh Khan

shah rukh khan money heist cast berlin palermo If Shah Rukh Khan gets to play Berlin or Palermo, he’ll be leading the gang during the heist.

The Professor – Ayushmann Khurrana or Vijay

ayushmann khurrana vijay money heist casting professor Ayushmann Khurrana recently shared his willingness to play The Professor or a similar part in any future project.

Bogota – Ajith Kumar

ajith kumar bogota money heist casting Bogota, an expert in metallurgy, is originally played by Hovik Keuchkerian.

Suárez – Suriya

suriya money heist Suarez casting Director Alex Rodrigo picked Tamil actor Suriya to play Suarez, the chief of the GEO, Spain.

Denver – Ranveer Singh

ranveer singh money heist casting denver Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh can match the flamboyance of Jaime Lorente who plays Denver.

Colonel Luis Tamayo – Mahesh Babu

mahesh babu money heist casting Tamayo Mahesh Babu can easily step into the shoes of Colonel Tamayo.

Ever since Netflix announced the fifth and final season of Money Heist, fans have been keeping a close tab on everything happening on the sets of the crime-drama.

Read: Money Heist: All the celebrity fans of the Netflix showMoney Heist Season 5: What more to expect from the Netflix series

The cast of the hit web series, including Álvaro Morte (Professor), Pedro Alonso (Berlin), Úrsula Corberó (Tokyo), Darko Peric (Helsinki), Itziar Ituño (Lisbon), Enrique Arce (Arturo) and Patrick Criado, recently began shooting for the upcoming season.

