Money Heist: Costume designer picks his favourite red jumpsuit, and it doesn’t belong to any actor

Money Heist has found a global fan following not just for its crisp storytelling, political themes, and comedic elements, but also the metaphoric use of red colour in its various symbols like the Salvador Dali masks and the jumpsuits.

The props might have become symbols of resistance, according to the theme of the Netflix crime-drama, but there’s a lot of thought that goes behind their designing, especially the iconic red jumpsuits.

During a virtual set visit and interaction with the cast and crew of Money Heist from Spain, indianexpress.com got to hear the show’s costume designer Carlos Diez about his experience of making the jumpsuits and how he gave a twist to each one, every new season.

“Making costumes for Money Heist is fantastic because each character is different. Dressing all the characters individually and as a group, with the iconic red jumpsuits they use in the heist, has been a huge challenge. That was an idea that came from the initial script by Alex Pina (creator),” Carlos said in the virtual meet.

Money Heist 5 will have actors Álvaro Morte, Úrsula Corberó, Pedro Alonso, Itziar Ituño, Miguel Herrán, Jaime Lorente, Esther Acebo, Najwa Nimri and others returning. (Photo: Netflix) Money Heist 5 will have actors Álvaro Morte, Úrsula Corberó, Pedro Alonso, Itziar Ituño, Miguel Herrán, Jaime Lorente, Esther Acebo, Najwa Nimri and others returning. (Photo: Netflix)

The gang has in both the heists, got into the jumpsuits when they took up the robbers’ role, first at the Royal Mint of Spain (season 1-2) and later at Bank of Spain (season 3-5). Carlos revealed that each time, he redesigned the costume, to create a demarcation between the two heists, and also for the comfort of the actors.

He said, “The jumpsuit had different iterations. The jumpsuit from the first and second season was different from the current one. We redesigned it for the third, fourth and fifth.”

The jumpsuits in the upcoming season have been made in Italy with new features like belts to tighten, new zippers, adjustable back and underarm vents. They made about 500 jumpsuits for the season, including eight pieces for every character. “One is clean, one may have some dirt marks, one may have dirt all over it, one may have blood, more blood, a lot more,” he shared.

Infact, Carlos revealed that his team needs to keep all the costumes from previous seasons since the filming does not take place in order. “In case the writers want to do a flashback to something that happened in episode 1 of season 2. So we keep all the characters’ costumes,” he said.

But there’s one special version that Carlos calls his favourite. No, it isn’t of any cast member, but that of a special character we saw in Money Heist season 3.

Sofía is a ferret who appears in the third season of Money Heist. (Photo: Netflix) Sofía is a ferret who appears in the third season of Money Heist. (Photo: Netflix)

“The jumpsuit is very famous worldwide. But if I had to choose, it would be the one we made for Sofia, the ferret. It’s the tiniest one. We were looking for clothes for ferrets that were red, with a hood, and obviously there was nothing in the stores or on the internet. So I made and sewed it with my own hands. It was so cute to see the ferret dressed like the robbers,” Carlos made his pick.

Sofía is a ferret owned by Marseille and helps the robbers trick the cops. Upon Rio’s return to the gang, it is given his tracking and surveillance chip, and sent throughout the tunnels underneath the Bank of Spain. The chip misguides Alicia Sierra, Luis Tamayo and their team, until it gets located and captured by the police.

La Casa De Papel or Money Heist will premiere its fifth and final season in around two months. While the first part will release on September 3, its concluding part will arrive on December 3.

The upcoming season of the popular Spanish show will see characters Tokyo, The Professor, Lisbon, Rio, Denver, Stockholm, Palermo, Bogota, Helsinki, Alicia, Manila, Berlin and others returning.