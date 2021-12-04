Money Heist, Bob Biswas, Inside Edge: 7 films and shows that are our top picks for this weekend

The weekend’s here and if you are on the lookout for some new suggestions to keep you entertained, we have just the list for you. Netflix’s Money Heist has released its last five episodes, bringing the series to a close. For fans of the show, this is the end of an era and if you have been following the show for a while, you can’t miss this.

Abhishek Bachchan starrer suspense thriller Bob Biswas is out and for those who enjoy thrillers, this would be a must-watch this weekend. For fans of typical Bollywood masala entertainers, Ahan Shetty-Tara Sutaria starrer Tadap is also an option.

Check out the rest of our suggestions here:

Money Heist Part 5 Vol 2: Netflix

Money Heist Part 5 Vol 2 is streaming on Netflix. Money Heist Part 5 Vol 2 is streaming on Netflix.

The last set of episodes of the popular Netflix series Money Heist are now streaming online. The five-episodes will culminate the journey of the Professor and his gang who seem to be surrounded by the cops and military. The heist of the Bank of Spain has made them lose some of their trustworthy members and with more problems cropping up, pulling this heist off will be extremely unlikely for the robbers. Check out the series to know how it all ends.

Bob Biswas: ZEE5

Bob Biswas is streaming on ZEE5. Bob Biswas is streaming on ZEE5.

Starring Abhishek Bachchan in the titular role, this film directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh follows a contract killer, who we first met in the 2012 film Kahaani. Written by Sujoy Ghosh, the film also stars Chitrangada Singh. The Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta wrote in her review of the film, “The reason why the original Bob caught our fancy was that he was a real nowhere man. He came and went, while doing what he had to. Here, we see a far more concrete Bob, and that takes away some of the mystery. This Bob struggles with his memory loss, the inability to find closeness with his wife, and the troubles his teenage daughter seems to be in.”

Read the review of the film here.

Tadap: In theatres

Tadap marks the debut of Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty as he stars alongside Tara Sutaria in this Milan Luthria film. The film is a Hindi remake of the Telugu original RX100. The Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta gave the film one-star and wrote in her review, “Local Mussoorie lad Ishana (Ahan Shetty) falls hard for London-returned fair maiden Ramisa (Tara Sutaria). But the path of true love is strewn with tiresome 80s cliches, bombastic dialogues and stereotyped characters, so what we get is same old same old. Many questions arise. Given that star-son launches riding on ‘ghisa-pita prem kahanis’ have been tanking continuously post Harman Baweja, why would filmmakers not think of something fresh? Is it because the star-son in question is pretty standard-procedure new hopeful? Or is it because the original Telugu ‘RX100’ became a blockbuster using these self-same elements?”

Read the review of the film here.

Inside Edge Season 3: Prime Video

The third season of the popular Amazon Prime Video web series Inside Edge is out now. Starring Richa Chadha, Vivek Oberoi, Tanuj Virwani, Sayani Gupta, among others, Inside Edge is set amid the world of a cricket league that is plagued with criminal activities. “With such fabulous actors, a story revolving around glamour and nail-biting cricket, director Kanishk Verma had gold in hand. However, with the quest to do too much, the show fails to leave an impact. Inside Edge 3 will still interest loyalists given the time they have already invested in its characters for the last four years. For the new audience, it is a match abandoned due to rain,” shared Sana Farzeen in her review of the series.

Read the review of the series here.

Marakkar Lion of the Arabian Sea: In theatres

Mohanlal plays the lead role in Marakkar Lion of the Arabian Sea. Mohanlal plays the lead role in Marakkar Lion of the Arabian Sea.

Starring Mohanlal, Priyadarshan’s Marakkar Lion of the Arabian Sea released in theatres this week. “Priyadarshan tells an age-old story without wearing down the viewers, though after a point, you may feel the movie is reluctant to show its inevitable climax,” shared Goutham VS in his review.

Read the review of the film here.

Akhanda: In theatres

Telugu film Akhanda stars Nandamuri Balakrishna in a dual role. “Watching Akhanda in the theatre feels like an exercise in sensory deprivation. The only difference is, instead of feeling relaxed and calm afterwards, you may feel your senses have been deprived for good,” shared Manoj Kumar R in his review.

Read the review of the film here.

The Power of the Dog: Netflix

Written and directed by Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons. “The Power of the Dog is a film that uses its setting, the boundary between the Wild West and the civilised world, to remark upon the nature of masculinity,” writes Kshitij Rawat in his review of the film.

Read the review of the film here.