Money Heist: Berlin gets a spin-off, here’s when it will release

The makers of La Casa De Papel or Money Heist announced the new show titled Berlin, during its global fan event on Tuesday, ahead of the premiere of its finale. They are yet to a reveal more details. Netflix also announced that in the Korean version of Money Heist, Squid Game’s Park Hae-soo will play Berlin.

Berlin is the undercover name for the character, otherwise called Andrés de Fonollosa in Money Heist. He is the elder brother of Sergio aka The Professor, played by actor Alvaro Morte. Berlin is the second-in-command of the robbery at the Royal Mint of Spain. Despite being a charmer, he is a sociopath, and is seen being at loggerheads with Tokyo and Nairobi more than once. But, he eventually wins over the viewers with his leadership qualities and zest to keep the gang together.

It is slowly revealed that Berlin is also terminally ill, who eventually puts himself in the line of fire to protect his fellow gang members from the cops at the end of the first heist. But given the popularity Berlin achieved, the makers brought him back in flashbacks as the mastermind of the second and ongoing heist at the Bank of Spain.

Berlin’s love story and marriage to Tatiana, and the introduction of his son Rafael in the show recently, only piqued the interest of the audience, encouraging Netflix to greenlit a spin-off on the character.

For now, Berlin will return in Money Heist season 5 part 2, that marks curtains down of the globally hit crime drama on the streaming platform.

Money Heist season 5 part 2 will release on December 3.