Money Heist: When Indian celebrities tried their hands at ‘Bella Ciao’

"Bella Ciao" has acquired a global fan following.

Several things about Netflix show Money Heist have struck a chord with the audience. While its Deli masks became the face of protests, its red jumpsuits became a fashion statement. But above everything, its theme song “Bella Ciao” has found many takers due to its symbolism and catchy tune.

Now, if you thought it was only you who hummed or strummed it, well, you aren’t alone. Celebrities like Ayushmann Khurrana, Maniesh Paul, Manju Warrier and Harshdeep Kaur among others have either crooned or played “Bella Ciao” on a musical instrument.

Netflix recently announced the fifth and final season of Money Heist, which will see characters like The Professor, Tokyo, Rio, Lisbon, Denver, Stockholm, Palermo, Bogota and Helsinki returning.

But before we get to know more on Money Heist season 5, here’s a list of Indian celebrities who showed their love for “Bella Ciao” on social media..

Ayushmann Khurrana

Bollywood actor-musician Ayushmann Khurrana wrote a social media post where he confessed his love for Money Heist and also urged filmmakers to offer him a character like The Professor. “I’m dying to do something like this,” he wrote. Along with the post, he shared a video of himself playing “Bella Ciao” on the piano. Adding to the fun, he even wore The Professor’s glasses! Netflix replied to Ayushmann’s post with, “The Andhadhun-Money Heist crossover we needed in our lives!”

Manju Warrier

When she is not delivering hits, Manju Warrier loves to play the veena. So much, that she even strummed the tune of “Bella Ciao” on the classical music instrument, much to the happiness of her fans.

Harshdeep Kaur

Singer Harshdeep Kaur nailed the Italian song “Bella Ciao”. She shared it on social media a day before Money Heist 4 premiered on Netflix.

Raj Anadkat

Raj Anadkat, who is known for playing Tapu in hit TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, also tried his hands at playing Money Heist’s “Bella Ciao” on the piano. In the post, he wrote, “Comment Down Your Fav Money Heist Character. Mine Is The Professor & Berlin.”

Maniesh Paul

Sharing the video, actor-host Maniesh Paul wrote, “Thanks for the challenge @raghavsachar… love the show #moneyheist… tried my hand for the first time at playing Bella Ciao…i think i was decent…will keep learning…keep improving!! #mp#music #piano #keeplearning #blessed #stayhome #makethemostofit”

Ahaana Krishna

Malayalam actor Ahaana Krishna displayed her singing talent during the lockdown when she shared a video of herself crooning “Bella Ciao”. Along with the video, she wrote, “Current Mood – Bella Ciao Ciao Ciao. Ah I want to see myself in path-breaking content like Money Heist 💫 Universe , kindly take note. For those of you who are wondering what on earth this is , well it’s a song that a lot of people in the world are currently obsessing and tripping over.”

Kriti Kharbanda

Fukrey star Pulkit Samrat shared a video of his actor-girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda playing “Bella Ciao” on the piano. But the catch here was, Kriti had her eyes closed all through. Now, that’s some real talent.

“Bella Ciao” has its roots in the 19th century. The Italian protest song was initially sung by women farmers to highlight the harsh working conditions in the paddy fields of North Italy. It was later adapted by the Italian partisans as an anthem of the resistance against Nazi German and fascist forces during the Italian Civil War. Over the years, “Bella Ciao” has become a song symbolising freedom and resistance across the world.

In Money Heist, the song holds importance as the life of The Professor revolves around the idea of resistance. Now, as a gift, here’s a video of Money Heist actor Álvaro Morte singing “Bella Ciao” during an Instagram live in March this year.

Take a look at the original video of “Bella Ciao”, which was sung by Álvaro Morte and Pedro Alonso in Money Heist.

The emotional sequence takes places right before The Professor and Berlin embark on their first heist at The Royal Mint of Spain.

