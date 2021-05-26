scorecardresearch
Wednesday, May 26, 2021
Money Heist actor Álvaro Morte celebrates 11 million Instagram followers with a quirky photo, fans are reminded of Helsinki

Álvaro Morte aka The Professor's mirror selfie reminded fans of Helsinki, another character from the Netflix crime drama, Money Heist.

Written by Mimansa Shekhar | New Delhi |
May 26, 2021 7:45:49 pm
money heist netflix professor helsinkiWhile Álvaro Morte plays Sergio aka The Professor, actor Darko Perić plays Helsinki in Money Heist. (Photos: Instagram/alvaromorte and darkoperich)

Money Heist star Álvaro Morte aka The Professor now has over 11 million followers on Instagram. The Spanish actor celebrated the milestone in a rather unique manner. Álvaro took to his Instagram handle and posted a mirror selfie, but with a twist.

In the picture, Álvaro is sporting a beard, but a fake one. His caption read, “11M followers.I SEE YOUUUUU #fakebeard #partoftheprocess @rocchetti.luigi #boundless #sinlimites #elcano.” For the uninitiated, Álvaro’s bearded look is for his character Juan Sebastián Elcano in upcoming miniseries Boundless aka Sin límites.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Álvaro Morte (@alvaromorte)

Though Álvaro Morte’s post received a lot of love from his colleagues and fans, many also said he looked similar to another Money Heist character Helsinki, played by Darko Perić.

Also read |Money Heist 5 actor Álvaro Morte on what The Professor taught him, says ‘Would like to visit India’. Watch video

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Darko Peric Official (@darkoperich)

Earlier this week, the makers of Money Heist released a teaser announcing the release dates of its upcoming fifth and final season. Money Heist Season 4 ended on a cliff-hanger with cop Alicia Sierra nabbing The Professor at his hideout. While fans had been speculating whether she managed to overpower him, the teaser of season five did give answers.

Also read |Money Heist Season 5 teaser: Top five moments of the video
In the teaser, we see The Professor being held hostage by Alicia Sierra. He is tied to a chair, unable to take his heist forward and coordinate with his gang that’s fighting the army and avenging the death of Nairobi. With no backup plan, will the gang give in is what forms the plot this time.

Also read |Money Heist 5 actors unite for a new song, but will The Professor and Alicia Sierra join hands in the Netflix show?

Money Heist Season 5 will be a 10-episode series releasing in two parts. While its volume one will arrive on September 3, the second part will premiere on December 3 on Netflix.

