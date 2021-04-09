Money Heist actor Úrsula Corberó aka Tokyo, says ‘you’re going to freak out with the fifth season’

Its been a year that season four of La Casa De Papel or Money Heist premiered on Netflix. The Spanish crime drama is currently in pre-production for its fifth and final season. As fans eagerly await to know the fate of the gang, its cast and crew have started teasing them with behind-the-scenes pictures, apart from several leaked videos from the sets that are keeping the buzz going.

Actor Úrsula Corberó on Wednesday, posted a click on Instagram, in character as Tokyo. Her caption revealed that there’s a lot of action in store in the upcoming season. It translated to, “Omg you’re going to freak out with the fifth #LCDP5.” The show’s banner Vancouver Media Productions has also been posting several videos and pictures from the set, apart from other actors.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Úrsula Corberó 🐣 (@ursulolita)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vancouver Media (@vancouvermediaproducciones)

Miguel Herran, who plays Rio, also shared a click in his Instagram stories, with a funny text revealing that the people on the sets still get his name wrong.

Miguel Herran shared a click from his vanity van, on Instagram. Miguel Herran shared a click from his vanity van, on Instagram.

Money Heist revolves around a gang of robbers who undertake almost impossible robberies, first at the Royal Mint of Spain (season 1 and 2), and the second at the Bank of Spain (season 3, 4 and 5). Its previous season ended on a cliff-hanger with The Professor (Álvaro Morte) being hunted down by Alicia Sierra (Najwa Nimri) at gun point.

Also read | Money Heist: Netflix reminds us of moments that made us fall in love with The Professor

Despite getting delayed due to the the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, Money Heist began filming under high safety precautions last August, after Netflix renewed its fifth season last year. Money Heist 5 was previously expected to release in the summer of 2021. But, creator Álex Pina recently hinted that it won’t premiere before September, as a lot on the production front is still pending, to give the perfect closure to the hit show.

Promising that the finale will be an “explosive season”, Pina added, “There will be people disappointed with the ending, but they have tried to be fair to the characters.”

Also read | Money Heist to get a Korean adaptation

Money Heist also stars Pedro Alonso, Jaime Lorente, Itziar Ituño, Miguel Herran, Esther Acebo, Enrique Arce and others.